Pierre Rossignol Named President for Esterline Advanced Sensors Business Group

(firmenpresse) - BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Esterline Corporation () (NYSE: ESL), a leading global specialty manufacturer primarily serving the aerospace and defense markets, has announced the selection of Pierre Rossignol to serve as President for the company's Advanced Sensors group of companies, comprised of five manufacturing and aftermarket facilities employing approximately 1000 people in France, Mexico, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Esterline CEO Curtis Reusser said, "It's a great pleasure to welcome Pierre to our Advanced Sensors team. His industry and international experience will be of great value to our business, particularly as we continue the improvements we've made both in our aftermarket penetration and in our overall strength as a top sensor solutions provider."

Rossignol joins Esterline after 14 years with Airbus Helicopters, where he was responsible for various programs and most recently led the Malaysian operations for the company. Previous roles with Airbus focused on operational performance improvement and supply chain improvement. He has also worked as a Sales Director for Aircelle's engine nacelle business and began his career with a sensors business that is a subsidiary of Esterline. He holds an MBA from The American International University in London.

Rossignol succeeds Charlie Johnston, who is retiring at the end of this year after a 40-year career in the aerospace industry.

Esterline Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier to the aerospace and defense industry specializing in three core areas: Advanced Materials; Avionics & Controls; and Sensors & Systems. With annual sales of approximately $2 billion, Esterline employs roughly 13,000 people worldwide.

Operations within the Advanced Materials segment focus on technologies including high-temperature-resistant materials and components used for a wide range of military and commercial aerospace purposes, and combustible ordnance and electronic warfare countermeasure products.

Operations within the Avionics & Controls segment focus on technology interface systems for commercial and military aircraft and similar devices for land- and sea-based military vehicles, cockpit displays and integration systems, flight training and simulation equipment, secure communications systems, specialized medical equipment, and other high-end industrial applications.

The Sensors & Systems segment includes operations that produce high-precision temperature and pressure sensors, specialized harsh-environment connectors, electrical power distribution equipment, and other related systems principally for aerospace and defense customers.

