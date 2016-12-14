BMO Harris Bank Increases US$ Prime Lending Rate to 3.75 Percent

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, ILLINOIS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- BMO Harris Bank announced today that it is increasing its US$ prime lending rate from 3.50 percent to 3.75 percent, effective December 15, 2016.

BMO Harris Bank provides a broad range of personal banking products and solutions through nearly 600 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Arizona and Florida. BMO Harris Bank's commercial banking team provides a combination of sector expertise, local knowledge and mid-market focus throughout the U.S. For more information about BMO Harris Bank, go to the . Banking products and services are provided by BMO Harris Bank N.A. and are subject to bank and credit approval. BMO Harris Bank® is a trade name used by BMO Harris Bank N.A. Member FDIC. BMO Harris Bank is part of BMO Financial Group, a North American financial organization with approximately 1,500 branches, and CDN $688 billion in assets (as of October 31, 2016).

