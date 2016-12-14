Nemaska Lithium Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) announces the detailed voting results in respect of the proposals submitted at the Corporation's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today at 10:00 a.m (the "Meeting").

The six nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated November 8, 2016 were elected as Directors of Nemaska Lithium at the Meeting. Voting results are as follows:

Board of Directors elected

Voting results at the Meeting in respect of the appointment of the external auditors, the reconfirmation of the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement and the amendments to the Corporation's stock option plan are as follows:

Appointment of External Auditors

Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement

Amendments to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium intends to become a lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which the Corporation holds three granted patents and several patent applications that are pending in different countries, covering different aspects and improvements of its proprietary technology for preparing high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate.

