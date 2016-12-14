       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
UPDATE/Repairs and Renovations Coming to Social Housing in Calgary

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

The Governments of Canada and Alberta are making a significant investment in the preservation and regeneration of affordable housing in Calgary. Some $18 million in joint funding will go toward the repair and renovation of social housing units for seniors and low-income families and individuals, ensuring they have safe and efficient places to call home.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing, made the announcement today.

"Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Calgary and across Canada to help create jobs and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a hand up to Albertans in need, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community."

- Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Many housing units in Calgary are in disrepair. That's why our government is taking action by investing in renovations so Calgarians have a safe and affordable place to call home."

- Honourable Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

