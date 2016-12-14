Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Transformational Acquisition of High Quality Thermal Oil Assets from Statoil ASA

- Acquisition of ~24,000 bbl/d of Stable Production with ~US$44/bbl WTI Break Evens - Establishes Athabasca as a ~40,000 boe/d (90% liquids) Intermediate Producer in 2017 - Upgrades Asset Portfolio and Business Resiliency to Lower Oil Prices - Strong Base Cash Flow Generates a Funded Growth Profile and Accelerates Free Cash Flow Horizon - Attractive Acquisition Metrics of ~$24,000/bbl/d, ~5.8x P/CF and ~$0.68/bbl 2P - Highly Accretive to 2017e and 2018e Cash Flow and Reserves Per Share - Ownership of Strategic Infrastructure including Egress Optionality for Market Access

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Editors Note: There is an image associated with this press release.

Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) ("Athabasca" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that is has entered into agreements with Statoil ASA ("Statoil") and its wholly owned subsidiary Statoil Canada Ltd. to acquire its Canadian Thermal Oil assets for consideration of $435 million cash, 100 million common shares and contingent value payments triggered at oil prices above US$65/bbl WTI. The acquired assets include the operating Leismer Thermal Oil Project (currently producing 24,000 bbl/d), the delineated Corner lease and related strategic infrastructure. The acquisition establishes Athabasca as an intermediate oil weighted growth company with a production base of approximately 40,000 boe/d (2017e). Upon closing, cash flow from the low decline production base will support thermal sustaining capital requirements and economic growth in the liquids rich Montney and Duvernay resource plays.

Mr. Robert Broen, Athabasca's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "This transaction is transformational for Athabasca and establishes scale with top tier thermal assets and people. We are pleased to have Statoil, a global energy leader, as an investor in the Company. Shareholders are positioned with a unique and compelling return proposition. Athabasca has the financial strength to drive oil weighted growth at competitive metrics in the current environment."

Mr. Paul Fulton, President, Statoil Canada, said "We are pleased to announce this agreement with Athabasca. The transaction allows Statoil to redeploy proceeds to our global portfolio of opportunities. We firmly believe Athabasca is very well placed to continue the development of these assets."

The acquisition complements Athabasca's strategy and positions the Company for strong growth and financial sustainability into the future:

Throughout 2016, Athabasca has executed a number of strategic transactions aimed at securing a funding model for its core plays and monetizing long dated resources. These transactions have helped Athabasca transform into a unique intermediate oil Company with meaningful exposure to several of the largest resource plays in Western Canada.

The Acquisition

Asset Highlights

Statoil's Canadian Thermal Oil assets include the producing Leismer lease, delineated Corner lease and strategic regional infrastructure.

The Leismer project was commissioned in 2010 with current production of approximately 24,000 bbl/d. The project has proved reserves in place to support a flat production profile for over 30 years and a reserve life index approximately 70 years (proved plus probable). Athabasca intends to maintain a stable production base for the foreseeable future. The Leismer and Corner leases have received regulatory approval for future development phases up to a combined 80,000 bbl/d.

The assets are high quality and resilient to lower commodity prices. Leismer's current steam oil ratio ("SOR") of approx. 2.7x ranks it as one of the lowest among operating projects in the basin. Operating income break-even is estimated at approx. US$44/bbl WTI. In Q4 to date, the assets generated approximately $9 million of operating income per month at an average WTI price of approximately $48/bbl. Over the next five years, the Company estimates that Leismer will generate free cash flow in excess of $575 million and $325 million under US$60/bbl WTI and strip commodity forecasts (Dec. 3, 2016), respectively.

Strategic infrastructure includes ownership of dilbit and diluent pipelines from Leismer to Cheecham Terminal, 300,000 barrels of storage capacity at the Cheecham Terminal and access to multiple sales points with marketing agreements on the Enbridge Waupisoo and optionality on the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Strategic Rationale

Acquisition Mechanics and Metrics

Consideration for the Acquisition is as follows:

The Acquisition will have an effective date of January 1, 2017 with closing anticipated in the first quarter of 2017. The Acquisition is subject to usual closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including TSX approval, and is not subject to a financing condition.

Acquisition Financing and Balance Sheet Update

The cash component of the purchase price will be sourced from existing cash balances. In 2017, the Company intends to access the capital markets to refinance its Senior Secured Second Lien Notes (the "Notes"). Athabasca also notes the following:

The acquisition significantly bolsters Athabasca's credit quality and cash flow profile. The Company forecasts a low decline production base of approximately 40,000 boe/d (approx. 90% liquids, 2017e) and intends to optimize its capital structure to ensure a multi-year funding outlook. The Company anticipates net debt to cash flow metrics of less than less than 2.5x in 2018 and much lower in subsequent years.

Outlook

The Company maintains significant flexibility to adapt its capital expenditures to external market conditions.

In the Light Oil division, Athabasca intends to complete its winter program in the Montney at Placid which will include the drilling of 20 horizontal wells and the completion and tie-in of 12 wells by spring break-up. Capital for the Montney is forecasted at approximately $115 - 125 million. In the Duvernay, 2017 joint venture plans are being finalized with Murphy and the joint development agreement contemplates approximately $200 million of gross capital ($15 million net) with the majority of spending directed towards drilling and completion operations across the acreage base.

In the Thermal Oil division, activity will be focused on maintaining a stable production base on the acquired assets and the continued ramp-up of Hangingstone to design capacity. 2017 Capital is expected to be approximately $90 - 110 million, with the majority on the newly acquired Leismer asset.

The Company will release its official capital budget and guidance in conjunction with closing of the acquisition.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs Canada Inc. and TD Securities Inc. are acting as financial advisors for Athabasca in connection with the acquisition.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the acquisition will be held for the investment community on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

About Athabasca Oil Corporation

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a Canadian energy company with a focused strategy on the development of thermal and light oil assets. Situated in Alberta's Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, the Company has amassed a significant land base of extensive, high quality resources. Athabasca's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "ATH". For more information, visit .

Reader Advisory:

This News Release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks, uncertainties and other factors. All information other than statements of historical fact is forward-looking information.

The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "believe", "contemplate", "target", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is not historical fact, but rather is based on the Company's current plans, objectives, goals, strategies, estimates, assumptions and projections about the Company's industry, business and future financial results. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information included in this News Release should not be unduly relied upon. This information speaks only as of the date of this News Release. In particular, this News Release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the benefits expected to be realized by the Company from its acquisition of Canadian Thermal Oil Assets from Statoil ASA (the "Statoil Transaction"), including the expected terms and conditions of the Statoil Transaction; satisfaction of all parties to the conditions to closing and the timing and completion of the Statoil Transaction; the expected cash consideration, share consideration and contingent value payments over a four year term ending in 2020 pursuant to the Statoil Transaction; the impact on the Company's financial position and balance sheet strength and the benefits expected to be realized from the Statoil Transaction and future performance and characteristics of the assets including their high quality and resilience to lower commodity prices; the Company's expectation that the Statoil Transaction will significantly bolster its credit quality and cash flow profile; the Company's estimation of pro forma proved plus probable reserves; the Company's expectation that the low decline production base in the Leismer, Hangingstone and Corner lands will support the thermal sustaining capital requirements and meaningful economic growth in the Montney and Duvernay resource plays; the long term marketing agreements with Enbridge Waupisoo and future opportunities for commercial synergies such as optionality on the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; the availability of key strategic infrastructure and regulatory approvals for leases; scope and timing of drilling, completion and commissioning operations in the Company's Light Oil division and the costs of such drilling and completion operations; the 2017 joint venture plans with Murphy; the scope of activity in the Company's Thermal Oil division including the ramp-up of Hangingstone to design capacity; and the Company's plans to finance the Statoil Transaction including expanding credit facilities, hedging, amending Royalty and note financing.

With respect to forward-looking information contained in this News Release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: that the Statoil Transaction will close on terms and on the timing expected; that the required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all conditions to closing of the Statoil Transaction will be obtained and on the time frames contemplated; that the Statoil Transaction will be successfully completed and the parties and their securityholders will obtain the anticipated benefits of the Statoil Transaction; commodity prices for petroleum and natural gas; the regulatory framework governing royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which the Company conducts and will conduct its business and the effects that such regulatory framework will have on the Company, including on the Company's financial condition and results of operations; the Company's financial and operational flexibility; the Company's financial sustainability, the Company's ability to accelerate development when prices recover; Athabasca's cash-flow break-even commodity price; geological and engineering estimates in respect of Athabasca's reserves and resources; the applicability of technologies for the recovery and production of the Company's reserves and resources; the Company's ability to demonstrate the quality of its asset base and to build large-scale projects; future capital expenditures to be made by the Company; future sources of funding for the Company's capital programs; the Company's future debt levels; the Company's ability to obtain equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the geography of the areas in which the Company is conducting exploration and development activities; and the Company's ability to obtain equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") dated March 10, 2016 that is available on SEDAR at , including, but not limited to: failure to complete the Statoil Transaction in all material respects in accordance with the asset purchase and sale agreement; the inability to obtain regulatory, TSX, Competition Act (Canada) and other required approvals in connection with the Statoil Transaction; fluctuations in market prices for crude oil, natural gas and bitumen blend; political and general economic, market and business conditions in Alberta, Canada, the United States and globally; changes to royalty regimes, environmental risks and hazards; alternatives to and changing demand for petroleum products; the potential for management estimates and assumptions to be inaccurate; dependence on Murphy as the Company's joint venture participant in the Company's Duvernay and Montney assets; the dependence on Murphy as the operator of the Company's Duvernay assets;

the substantial capital requirements of Athabasca's projects and the ability to obtain financing for Athabasca's capital requirements and for the Statoil Transaction; operational and business interruption risks associated with the Company's facilities; failure by counterparties to make payments or perform their operational or other obligations to Athabasca in compliance with the terms of contractual arrangements between Athabasca and such counterparties, including in respect of the Statoil Transaction and the Royalty, and the possible consequences thereof; the potential for adverse consequences in the event that the Company defaults under the agreement in respect of the Statoil Transaction; long term reliance on third parties; aboriginal claims; failure to obtain regulatory approvals or maintain compliance with regulatory requirements; failure to meet development schedules and potential cost overruns; variations in foreign exchange and interest rates; factors affecting potential profitability; risks related to future acquisition and joint venture activities; reliance on, competition for, loss of, and failure to attract key personnel; uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of reserves and resources; changes to Athabasca's status given the current stage of development; litigation risk; risks and uncertainties inherent in SAGD and other bitumen recovery processes; risks related to hydraulic fracturing, including those related to induced seismicity; expiration of leases and permits; risks inherent in Athabasca's operations, including those related to exploration, development and production of petroleum, natural gas and oil sands reserves and resources; risks related to gathering and processing facilities and pipeline systems; availability of drilling and related equipment and limitations on access to Athabasca's assets; increases in costs could make Athabasca's projects uneconomic; the effect of diluent and natural gas supply constraints and increases in the costs thereof; environmental risks and hazards; failure to accurately estimate abandonment and reclamation costs; reliance on third party infrastructure; seasonality; hedging risks; risks associated with maintaining systems of internal controls; insurance risks; claims made in respect of Athabasca's operations, properties or assets; competition for, among other things, capital, export pipeline capacity and skilled personnel; the failure of Athabasca or the holder of certain licenses, leases or permits to meet specific requirements of such licenses, leases or permits; risks related to Athabasca's amended credit facilities and senior secured notes; and risks related to Athabasca's common shares.

For important additional information regarding Athabasca's reserves and resources estimates and the evaluations that were conducted by GLJ and D&M, please see "Independent Reserve and Resource Evaluations" in the Company's most recent AIF dated March 10, 2016 that is available on SEDAR at . The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and Athabasca does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Oil and Gas Information: "BOEs" may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6 Mcf: 1 bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. As the value ratio between natural gas and crude oil based on the current prices of natural gas and crude oil is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

Test Results and Initial Production Rates: the well test results and initial production rates provided in this News Release should be considered to be preliminary. Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein may not necessarily be indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery.

Drilling Locations: the approx. 150 - 200 Montney inventory referenced in this News Release includes 8 probable undeveloped locations, with the balance being unbooked locations. Proved undeveloped locations and probable undeveloped locations are booked and derived from the Company's most recent independent reserves evaluation as prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. as of December 31, 2015 and account for drilling locations that have associated proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable. Unbooked locations are internal management estimates. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves or resources (including contingent or prospective). Unbooked locations have been identified by management as an estimation of Athabasca's multi-year drilling activities expected to occur over the next two decades based on evaluation of applicable geologic, seismic, engineering, production and reserves information. There is no certainty that the Company will drill all unbooked drilling locations and if drilled there is no certainty that such locations will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. The drilling locations on which the Company will actually drill wells, including the number and timing thereof is ultimately dependent upon the availability of funding, oil and natural gas prices, provincial fiscal and royalty policies, costs, actual drilling results and additional reservoir information that is obtained and other factors. While certain of the unbooked drilling locations have been derisked by drilling existing wells in relative close proximity to such unbooked drilling locations, the majority of other unbooked drilling locations are farther away from existing wells where management has less information about the characteristics of the reservoir and therefore there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty that such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production.

To view the image associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:



Media and Financial Community

Matthew Taylor

Vice President, Capital Markets and Communications

1-403-817-9104





More information:

http://www.atha.com



PressRelease by

Athabasca Oil Corporation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/14/2016 - 22:17

Language: English

News-ID 512973

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Athabasca Oil Corporation

Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease