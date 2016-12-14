Seair Proves Superior Performance of Its Deoiling Technology

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Seair Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SDS) ("Seair") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with one of Canada's largest oil and gas producers to conduct a commercial scale pilot of a new patent pending process that utilizes its SWEET System in a novel way to improve the overall oil-water separation process, potentially saving chemicals, filtration equipment, energy and related costs for producers. This new process, based on the SWEET System could increase the percentage of oil recovered from the produced water at substantially lower cost and increase production capacity. Bench tests and commercial field demonstrations to date have proven the SWEET System to be highly effective at improving removal of oil from emulsions that are difficult to separate. Seair believes the new process will enable further improvements that could be of significant value to producers. These pilots will be the first use of the new process at commercial scale.

"We are very pleased to have the opportunity to work with a leading producer to pilot our System in this new patent pending process", says Jeff Seibert, Seair's CEO. "The pilot will commence early in 2017 and run for a 6 week test period, at the end of which we should have results sufficient to quantify the impact of the process on the producer's economics for the well battery. We are excited about the potential to role this process out more broadly with this producer and others. Our research on the processes currently employed by the majority of the industry for oil-water separation indicates that our new patent pending process can be beneficial to thousands of wells in North America and around the world."

About Seair Inc.

Seair Inc. is a Calgary based cleantech company. Seair has commercialized proprietary technology that can diffuse gases, such as oxygen, ozone and carbon dioxide, into liquids more effectively and with lower power consumption than the competition. Seair's patented technologies can produce micron size bubbles that are more efficient than other diffusion technologies because the diffused gases remain in solution for extended periods of time, leading to increased productivity and lower operating costs. Seair has been working with customers in the Oil and Gas industry for over five years. Seair applications include oil sands SAGD water solutions, frac and produced water treatment, industrial ponds treatment, mine dewatering/treatment, end-to-end sewage treatment for permanent residential communities and remote work camps, golf course irrigation and pond treatment and most recently, industrial emissions treatment. Parties interested in obtaining further information or receiving news releases and corporate documents from Seair may email such requests to or visit the Seair website at

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release of Seair contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seair's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding Seair's expectations regarding the regulatory approval of the Private Placement and closing of the Private Placement. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Seair's expectations. Seair undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

