       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Healthcare & Medical


Dental implants Dublin Surgery Launches New Website Design

Dr. Thomas Munroe of Milltown Dental Clinic in Dublin recently redesigned his website in order to showcase the full-range of dental treatments he's offering his customers.

ID: 512983
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Recently, Milltown Dental Clinic, a Dublin based dental practice, completely redesigned their website with the goal of showing their full list of services and treatments that they offer customers in the Dublin and surround counties. The redesign is the result of a lot of hard work over the past few months and thankfully it's now complete. From dental Implants, Crowns, Veneers to complete denture fittings, Milltown Dental Clinic takes care of it all.

https://www.glenviewdentalsurgery.com

Practice owner, Dr. Thomas Munroe, said, "I'm delighted to have my website redesigned. Over the past few years, it was really bothering me that I didn't have it looking exactly the way I wanted. It was a rush to get it completed before the end of 2016. However, after a few stressful evenings with my web developing team, we managed to close the lid on it. My main gripe with the old site was that it wasn't fully mobile responsive, nor very user friendly. The new version fixes all those issues and also gives a very clean user experience. When visitors come to [glenviewdentalsurgery.com](https://www.glenviewdentalsurgery.com) they will see what I mean. We offer a full range of dental services including Dental implants, veneers, dentures, crowns, root canals and bridges to name a few."

Tom also noted, "There's a lot of competition in Dublin in the dental industry so we're trying to stand out from the crowd by offering affordable services coupled with the best customer care we can provide."

Tom said he would like to invite any visitors over to his website to check out what his practice can offer potential customers.

Looking for more information about Dental implants Dublin, or any other dental treatment that Milltown dental clinic offers, then visit their website at: https://www.glenviewdentalsurgery.com

Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Thomas Munroe Email: milltowndentalclinic(at)hotmail.com Organisation: Milltown Dental Clinic Address: Milltown Centre, Bthar Bhaile an Mhuilinn, Dublin, Ireland Phone: +353 1 260 3741



More information:
http://https://www.glenviewdentalsurgery.com



Keywords (optional):

dental, full, showcase, range, treatments, offering, order, customers, redesigned, milltown,



Company information / Profile:

Milltown Dental Clinic
https://www.glenviewdentalsurgery.com

PressRelease by

Requests:

+35312603741



published by: alekspressdev
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/15/2016 - 01:00
Language: English
News-ID 512983
Character count: 2290
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Milltown Dental Clinic
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Thomas Munroe Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Dublin
Telefon: +35312603741

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 14/12/2016

Number of hits: 25

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Healthcare & Medical




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.891
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 183


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z