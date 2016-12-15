Dental implants Dublin Surgery Launches New Website Design

Dr. Thomas Munroe of Milltown Dental Clinic in Dublin recently redesigned his website in order to showcase the full-range of dental treatments he's offering his customers.

(firmenpresse) - Recently, Milltown Dental Clinic, a Dublin based dental practice, completely redesigned their website with the goal of showing their full list of services and treatments that they offer customers in the Dublin and surround counties. The redesign is the result of a lot of hard work over the past few months and thankfully it's now complete. From dental Implants, Crowns, Veneers to complete denture fittings, Milltown Dental Clinic takes care of it all.



Practice owner, Dr. Thomas Munroe, said, "I'm delighted to have my website redesigned. Over the past few years, it was really bothering me that I didn't have it looking exactly the way I wanted. It was a rush to get it completed before the end of 2016. However, after a few stressful evenings with my web developing team, we managed to close the lid on it. My main gripe with the old site was that it wasn't fully mobile responsive, nor very user friendly. The new version fixes all those issues and also gives a very clean user experience. When visitors come to [glenviewdentalsurgery.com](https://www.glenviewdentalsurgery.com) they will see what I mean. We offer a full range of dental services including Dental implants, veneers, dentures, crowns, root canals and bridges to name a few."



Tom also noted, "There's a lot of competition in Dublin in the dental industry so we're trying to stand out from the crowd by offering affordable services coupled with the best customer care we can provide."



Tom said he would like to invite any visitors over to his website to check out what his practice can offer potential customers.



Name: Dr. Thomas Munroe
Email: milltowndentalclinic(at)hotmail.com
Organisation: Milltown Dental Clinic
Address: Milltown Centre, Bthar Bhaile an Mhuilinn, Dublin, Ireland
Phone: +353 1 260 3741





Milltown Dental Clinic

Milltown Dental Clinic

+35312603741

