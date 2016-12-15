Florida Damaged Property Dilapidated House Agency Buying Services Launched

Home Solutions FLA, a real estate agency based in West Palm Beach, Florida, launched a range of investments in damaged and dilapidated properties throughout the state. The company buys properties regardless of price range and degree of damage, and offers fast, cash-only payments.

(firmenpresse) - Home Solutions FLA, a real estate agency based in West Palm Beach, Florida, launched a range of investments in damaged property and dilapidated houses throughout Florida.



More information is available at http://homesolutionsfla.com/we-buy-ugly-houses-repair-damaged-property.



For a variety of reasons, many houses become dilapidated, due to age, neglect, or lack of inhabitance. Home owners who inherit such properties, or who relocate and cannot afford a housekeeper for their old residence, are many times in a difficult situation when they try to sell their damaged property.



Many real estate agents will usually take a long time before being able to sell such properties, and the overall price may be extremely low. If the owners decide to sell on their own, they may find themselves in a situation where they cannot find buyers willing to pay a reasonable price.



The proper solution seems to be working with a real estate company specifically investing in damaged and dilapidated properties.



Home Solutions FLA announced its intention to invest in damaged properties throughout Florida. The company buys houses in any price range and suffering from any degree of damage, and makes offers within 24 hours of the initial contact.



The real estate agency will buy properties suffering different types of damage, including willful, structural or water damage, negligence, high utility bills, malfunctioning electrical systems, pest infestations, mildew and mold infestation, storm or fire damage, leaking roofs and more.



The company offers fast evaluation for home owners looking to sell their house fast, and the buying offer is given within 24 hours. The contract can then be completed at the home ownerÂÂs convenience.



Home Solutions FLA has a cash-only policy and it pays its clients as soon as they are ready to close the contract. The company does not operate on loaned money or checks, thereby ensuring a fast, secure and convenient transaction.





Interested clients can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





More information:

http://www.homesolutionsfla.com/sell-my-house-fast-west-palm-beach/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Home Solutions Fla LLC

http://www.homesolutionsfla.com/sell-my-house-fast-west-palm-beach/

PressRelease by

Home Solutions Fla LLC

Requests:

(561) 037-08335

Date: 12/15/2016 - 01:03

Language: English

News-ID 512984

Character count: 2437

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Home Solutions Fla LLC

Ansprechpartner: Robert Weglewski

Stadt: Wellington



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 14/12/2016



Number of hits: 21



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease