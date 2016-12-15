Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Release 2017 Budget Details

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ)(NYSE: CNQ) ("Canadian Natural" or the "Company") will release its 2017 budget details on Thursday, December 15, 2016. The news release will provide forward looking information on the Company's 2017 operating year.

A conference call and webcast that will include presentation slides (slides will be available on the Company's website 15 minutes prior to the call) will be held at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, December 15, 2016. The North America toll-free conference call number is 1-866-521-4909 and the outside North America conference call number is 001-647-427-2311.

Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Refer to our website for complete forward-looking statements

Contacts:

Steve W. Laut

President



Corey B. Bieber

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President, Finance



Mark A. Stainthorpe

Director, Treasury and Investor Relations



Canadian Natural Resources Limited

2100, 855 - 2nd Street S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, T2P 4J8 Canada

Phone: (403) 514-7777

(403) 514-7888 (FAX)





http://www.cnrl.com



