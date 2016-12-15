Pat DiCapo, Through PowerOne Capital Corp., Acquires Securities of G4G Capital Corp.

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Pasquale DiCapo (the "Acquiror") announces that on December 13, 2016, he, through PowerOne Capital Corp., a joint actor of the Acquiror (the "Joint Actor") acquired ownership and control of securities of G4G Capital Corp. ("G4G") as part of a larger private placement of common shares (each a "Share") of G4G (the "Transaction").

The Joint Actor acquired 100,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $1.20 per Share for aggregate proceeds of $120,000 as part of the Transaction. The Shares acquired by the Joint Actor represent approximately 0.15% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis as of December 13, 2016.

Immediately prior to the Transaction the Acquiror owned 6,600,000 Shares and 425,000 options, and the Joint Actor held 5,650,000 Shares and 5,650,000 warrants to acquire Shares which would have resulted in the Acquiror, together with the Joint Actor, owning an aggregate of 18,325,000 Shares or 40.01% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all warrants and options by the Acquiror and the Joint Actor, as applicable.

Immediately following the Transaction, the Acquiror owned 6,600,000 Shares and 425,000 options, and the Joint Actor held 5,750,000 Shares and 5,650,000 warrants to acquire Shares which would have resulted in the Acquiror, together with the Joint Actor, owning an aggregate of 18,425,000 Shares or 27.58% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all warrants and options by the Acquiror and the Joint Actor, as applicable.

The Joint Actor acquired the Shares for investment purposes, and the Acquiror and Joint Actor may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership, control or direction over additional securities of the securities or otherwise. Neither the Acquiror nor the Joint Actor have any plans related to any of the matters in the enumerated list in Item 5.1 of Form 62-103F1.

To obtain a copy of the report filed pursuant to applicable securities regulations in connection with the foregoing, please contact:

Contacts:



DSA Corporate Services Inc.

Shaun Drake

Tel: 416-848-0107

Fax: 416-848-0790

Pasquale DiCapo

