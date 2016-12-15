Delrand Appoints Philip Chen to Delrand Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Delrand Resources Limited (the "Company") (NEX: DRN.H)(TSX VENTURE: DRN.H) is pleased to announce that Zhengquan (Philip) Chen has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Chen is Managing Partner of Dynaco Capital Inc., a Toronto-based financial advisory firm. Philip has participated in several significant transactions between Chinese SOEs and TSX-listed mineral companies in the past two decades. He served as Executive Vice President of an affiliate of a Chinese Conglomerate in New York from March 1996 to July 1997. Mr. Chen holds an EMBA degree (University of Hawaii), LL.M degree (East China University of Science and Technology) and B.Sc. degree (Shanghai Normal University).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Delrand Resources Limited

Arnold T. Kondrat

CEO

(416) 366-2221 or 1-800-714-7938





