       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Delrand Appoints Philip Chen to Delrand Board of Directors

ID: 512990
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Delrand Resources Limited (the "Company") (NEX: DRN.H)(TSX VENTURE: DRN.H) is pleased to announce that Zhengquan (Philip) Chen has been appointed a director of the Company.

Mr. Chen is Managing Partner of Dynaco Capital Inc., a Toronto-based financial advisory firm. Philip has participated in several significant transactions between Chinese SOEs and TSX-listed mineral companies in the past two decades. He served as Executive Vice President of an affiliate of a Chinese Conglomerate in New York from March 1996 to July 1997. Mr. Chen holds an EMBA degree (University of Hawaii), LL.M degree (East China University of Science and Technology) and B.Sc. degree (Shanghai Normal University).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Delrand Resources Limited
Arnold T. Kondrat
CEO
(416) 366-2221 or 1-800-714-7938



More information:
http://www.delrand.com



Keywords (optional):

delrand-resources-limited,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/15/2016 - 01:00
Language: English
News-ID 512990
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Delrand Resources Limited
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 83

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.892
Registriert Heute: 1
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 185


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z