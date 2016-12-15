       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Lockdown at Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Medium security unit and Maximum security unit

ID: 512992
(firmenpresse) - PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Correctional Service Canada

On December 14, 2016, at about 1:00 p.m., a lockdown was put in place in the medium security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary following a major disturbance. A lockdown was put in place in the maximum security units at about 3:30 p.m as a precautionary measure.

The safety and security of the public, our employees and offenders remain CSC's top priority as we work to resolve this incident. Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended.

In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will continue to review the circumstances surrounding this incident and take the appropriate measures.

Contacts:
Darcy Begrand
Media Relations
Saskatchewan Penitentiary
(306) 765-8520



More information:
http://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/



Keywords (optional):

correctional-service-canada,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Date: 12/15/2016 - 02:07
Language: English
News-ID 512992
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Correctional Service Canada
Stadt: PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN


