Bombardier Announces 2017 Guidance, Targeting Strong Earnings Growth and FCF Improvement

- Targets EBIT growth before special items(1) of approximately 50%, to $530 million - $630 million - Anticipates year-over-year free cash flow usage(1) improvement by approximately $400 million, to $750 million - $1.0 billion - Expects low single digit revenue growth - Affirms revised 2016 guidance and 2018-2020 financial objectives All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Refer to the Forward-looking statements and assumptions section at the end of this press release.

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.A)(TSX: BBD.B)(OTCQX: BDRBF) today released its 2017 guidance and confirmed that its turnaround plan is on track. The announcement came ahead of Bombardier's Investor Day event, where the Company will provide an update on its business outlook, highlight its 2016 accomplishments and reaffirm both its 2018 free cash flow breakeven goal and its 2020 revenue target of $25 billion.

"The strong momentum achieved in 2016 will continue into 2017," said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. "Our turnaround plan is in full motion and the early benefits can be seen in our 2016 results. We've set a strong foundation for growth, and our focus in 2017 will be on unleashing the value of our portfolio and creating shareholder value through solid execution."

Bombardier is targeting consolidated EBIT before special items in the range of $530 million - $630 million for 2017, which represents a year-over-year improvement of approximately 50% at the mid-point of the range. This targeted profit growth will primarily be driven by transformation initiatives already in place, including the previously announced restructuring actions. In 2017, the company expects to spend $250 million - $300 million on restructuring to further improve efficiency, reduce costs and optimize its operations. This charge will be categorized as a special item.

Bombardier also anticipates a significant improvement in its free cash flow usage for 2017, which is targeted to be in the range of $750 million to $1.0 billion, representing a year-over-year improvement of more than $400 million at the mid-point of the range. Consolidated revenue is expected to grow by low single digits, driven by growth in the rail business and the ramp up of the C Series aircraft program.

"As we look ahead to 2017, we are confident in our strategy, our turnaround plan and in our ability to achieve our operational and financial goals," Mr. Bellemare continued. "We have successfully completed the de-risking phase of our turnaround plan and have positioned the Company to accelerate revenue, earnings and free cash flow growth in line with our plan."

Along with releasing its 2017 guidance, Bombardier also affirmed its 2016 guidance, as revised with the announcement of its third quarter 2016 results.

A live webcast of Bombardier's Investor Day, along with the corresponding presentation, will be available on the Company's website at . The webcast will begin at 8:00 am EST on Thursday, December 15, 2016 and will be archived on the website afterwards.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

Bombardier, CRJ Series, C Series, Global 7000, Global 8000, Q400 and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including EBIT before special items, EBIT margin before special items, free cash flow and free cash flow usage. These non-GAAP measures are mainly derived from measures in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) but do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The exclusion of certain items from non-GAAP performance measures does not imply that these items are necessarily non-recurring. From time to time, we may exclude additional items if we believe doing so would result in a more transparent and comparable disclosure. Other entities in our industry may define similarly-named non-GAAP measures differently than we do. In those cases, it may be difficult to compare the performance of those entities to ours based on these similarly-named non-GAAP measures.

Management believes that providing certain non-GAAP performance measures, in addition to IFRS measures, provides an enhanced understanding of our results and related trends and increases the transparency and clarity of the core results of our business. For these reasons, a significant number of users of our financial reports analyze our results based on these performance measures. For instance, EBIT before special items excludes items that do not reflect our core performance or where their exclusion will assist users in understanding our results for the period. Management believes these measure help users of our financial report and of this press release to better analyze results, enabling better comparability of our results from one period to another and with peers.

Refer to the Non-GAAP financial measures section in Overview in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of the Company's financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 (2015 Financial Report), for definitions of these metrics.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND ASSUMPTIONS

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may involve, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the Company's objectives, guidance, targets, goals, priorities, market and strategies, financial position, beliefs, prospects, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions; general economic and business outlook, prospects and trends of an industry; expected growth in demand for products and services; product development, including projected design, characteristics, capacity or performance; expected or scheduled entry-into-service of products and services, orders, deliveries, testing, lead times, certifications and project execution in general; competitive position; the expected impact of the legislative and regulatory environment and legal proceedings on the Company's business and operations; available liquidities and ongoing review of strategic and financial alternatives.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "maintain" or "align", the negative of these terms, variations of them or similar terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecast results set forth in forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable and appropriate based on information currently available, there is risk that they may not be accurate.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with general economic conditions, risks associated with our business environment (such as risks associated with the financial condition of the airline industry, business aircraft customers, and of the rail industry; trade policy; increased competition; political instability and force majeure), operational risks (such as risks related to developing new products and services; development of new business; the certification and homologation of products and services; fixed-price and fixed-term commitments and production and project execution; pressures on cash flows based on project-cycle fluctuations and seasonality; our ability to successfully implement and execute our strategy and transformation plan; doing business with partners; product performance warranty and casualty claim losses; regulatory and legal proceedings; the environment; dependence on certain customers and suppliers; human resources; reliance on information systems; reliance on and protection of intellectual property rights; and adequacy of insurance coverage), financing risks (such as risks related to liquidity and access to capital markets; retirement benefit plan risk; exposure to credit risk; substantial existing debt and interest payment requirements; certain restrictive debt covenants; financing support provided for the benefit of certain customers; and reliance on government support), market risks (such as risks related to foreign currency fluctuations; changing interest rates; decreases in residual values; increases in commodity prices; and inflation rate fluctuations). For more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of the Company's 2015 Financial Report.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future growth, results and performance is not exhaustive and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth herein reflect management's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after such date. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company's expressly disclaims any intention, and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The following are the material assumptions underlying the forward-looking information included in this press release:

Aerospace segments

Transportation

For a discussion of the material risk factors associated with the forward-looking information included in this press release, please refer to our disclosure regarding forward-looking statements above and, for more details, see the Risks and uncertainties section in Other in the MD&A of our 2015 Financial Report.

Company information / Profile:

