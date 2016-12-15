ByteSize Aims to Make Website Design Affordable for Small Businesses

Monthly Payment Service Gets Companies Online Quickly

(firmenpresse) - In todays e-commerce age, its increasingly likely that if a small business doesnt have a website it will be left behind. Thats true whether or not it is selling products online.



Granted, establishing an online presence takes an investment. Many small business owners strapped for cash may think a website is not within their budget or may opt to design it themselves. ByteSize Web Design offers small businesses a solution.



Isle of Man SEO and full digital media and design agency Killer Bytes Ltd. launched ByteSize to offer small businesses a low cost way to get online quickly and easily. Its pay monthly website service takes the bite out of that investment by splitting it into more affordable monthly chunks.



ByteSize offers beautifully created online web sites and charges clients a monthly rental fee. Its designers build websites using pre-developed sections including feature lists, contact forms and image galleries. Options for clients include:



- A starter package that includes a single-page design with up to five web sections

- A professional package that includes up to four main web pages such as a home page, an about page and a services page plus unlimited blog posts

- A super professional package that includes up to eight main pages, unlimited blog posts and many more features

- A completely custom-made mobile-first website developed exactly to their needs



From domain registration and hosting to design and development, ByteSize handles it all. There is no upfront fee or minimum contract term. ByteSize starts designing and developing the website at the same time so that it can establish a small businesss online presence quickly. Designers usually have a website ready to go live within a week after a client starts a new subscription and supplies content.



Surfing the web is the new window shopping for many potential customers who search on Google and other search engines to determine where to shop for products or services. Not being online means leaving potential customers behind. They must be able to find a business to patronize it.





In addition to its pay monthly website service, ByteSize offers clients digital marketing services to generate traffic to their website and drive sales. Services include search engine optimization to help websites rank higher in Google searches and high-converting Facebook campaigns to target specific demographics.



ByteSize is located on the Isle of Man but offers services to customers globally. For more information or a free consultation, visit ByteSize at https://bytesize.im or call +44 1624 843208.



CONTACT:

Bob Jones

Address: #2, 7-11 Douglas St., Peel, Isle of Man IM5 1BA

Phone: +44 1624 843208

Website: https://bytesize.im





More information:

http://https://bytesize.im



PressRelease by

ByteSize

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/15/2016 - 05:13

Language: English

News-ID 512996

Character count: 2947

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ByteSize



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 98



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease