Kickstarter Campaign Launched To See Who Can One Up This

A Kickstarter campaign has officially been launched for One Up This, the adult party game where participants tell their best stories to win.

(firmenpresse) - Austin, TX - A Kickstarter campaign has officially been launched for One Up This, the adult party game where participants tell their best stories to win. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, market, and distribute the game to a mass audience.



Childhood friends Kaci Singer & April Green have joined forces to bring laughter and fun to the board game world with the novel new game One Up This, an adult party game that makes it socially acceptable to be "The One Upper." One Up This is a four (or more)-player card game that allows people to compete by telling the best true and funny encounters of their lives, in a seemingly never ending-cycle to find out who can tell the biggest whopper.



You know how when you're sitting around with friends, at some point you end up telling stories and everyone laughs? And, of course, every now and then, it turns in to an unofficial game of one ups, said game co-creator Kaci Singer. This game takes that typical night with friends and turns it into an official game of one ups.



One Up This play begins by providing three cards to each of the participating players. The starting player chooses a card and tells his or her story relating to the cards subject. After the first player finishes, each subsequent player is afforded an opportunity to One Up the rest of the tales. Whichever player tells the best story, as decided by group vote, wins the point. Whoever has the most points at the end of the game is crowned the One Upper. The game features are over 100 topic cards, ranging from subjects such as "Tell a story about a bad date" to the more risqué "Tell about a night that ended with someone being arrested (or almost arrested)."



We've been working for more than a year on developing the topic cards and determining how to bring this game to market. We have already secured a publisher who is set for immediate printing. Our website is ready to fulfill orders. We've decided a Kickstarter campaign is the way to raise financing and to minimize risks moving forward. says Singer.





Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process and help that project come to life. All Backers of the One Up This Kickstarter campaign who pledge $20 or more will receive one copy of the first edition of the game One Up This. Additional rewards are available at different support levels, including printable gift certificates that can be given to let someone know they are getting the game as a gift even before it is published.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 2, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2g5unoc or http://www.oneupthisgame.com



Kaci Singer

Email: fliptheboardgames(at)gmail.com

Kickstarter campaign: http://kck.st/2g5unoc

Website: http://www.oneupthisgame.com





http://www.oneupthisgame.com



One Up This

One Up This



