Dr Nami Farkhondeh, periodontist and implant dentist in London, UK, reconfirmed in a study with twenty-eight subjects that the appearance of gum tissue around dental implants depends on the distance from where the crowns meet on a dental implant to the underlying bone.

(firmenpresse) - Although Dr Nami Farkhondeh published his dissertation over a decade ago about the factors affecting the external appearance of the gum around single tooth dental implants and crowns, the subject has become even more topical these days simply because dental implants are now more routine for replacing missing teeth. Patients also have high expectations from their dental implant treatment. Not only do they want to have a long lasting replacement for their missing teeth, but they also want the looks of the replacement teeth to mimic the original contour of their teeth and gums.



Dr Nami Farkhondeh is an experienced dentist registered with the GDC (General Dental Council) and his dental practice is focused on dental implants and periodontics in London, UK. More information about him can be viewed here [http://www.namifarkhondeh.co.uk](http://www.namifarkhondeh.co.uk/)



The main aim of [Dr Nami FarkhondehÂÂs dissertation](http://www.namifarkhondeh.co.uk/blog/dr-nami-farkhondeh-dissertation) was to conduct a follow up on the findings of Tarnow and assess whether the distance from where the crowns meet on a dental implant to the underlying bone has an effect on how the gum tissues grow in between the implant crown and the adjacent teeth. The issue to be addressed was that, in instances of this distance being 5mm or less, the gum tissue would always be present and fully formed. In contrast, for cases with this distance being greater than 5mm, the presence and appearance of the gum tissue would be far more unpredictable.



A secondary aim of this study was to assess patient satisfaction with the appearance of the crown and the surrounding gum. Twenty-eight subjects were chosen for this study and each had the distance measured from the contact points of their implant crowns on both sides of the crown. Patient satisfaction was measured by using a patient questionnaire.



Results confirmed earlier clinical findings and also found that patients themselves were generally very happy with the appearance of the implant crowns even if the clinicians were not.





Further studies have been carried out since the publication of the dissertation by Dr [Nami Farkhondeh](http://www.namifarkhondehdentist.co.uk/), including that by Ferreira-Lopes, and these studies have re-confirmed the original findings.



The three points that implant dentists are recommended to take into consideration following the studies are:



1) Optimal restoration driven three dimensional positioning of a dental implant is of high importance in the first instance.



2) The treating dentist needs to be able to predict the likelihood of gum contour prior to dental implant placement based on the 5mm distance and hence allow the patient to properly consent to their treatment.



3) Despite high expectations, patient perceptions are generally less critical than those of the treating dentists. However, this does not stand in the way of the implant dentist aiming to achieve the optimal appearance for their patient.



