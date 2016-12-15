Ashworth College & Project Discovery Team Up to Provide Scholarships, Tuition Assistance to Low-Income Students

Partnership aims to improve access to high-quality, affordable higher education

(firmenpresse) - SALEM, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Ashworth College, a global leader in flexible and affordable online career and degree programs, and Project Discovery, a Virginia nonprofit organization committed to helping low-income students graduate from high school and successfully transition into college, have formed an official partnership to benefit Project Discovery program participants.

Project Discovery high school graduates are now eligible to receive tuition assistance at a five percent reduced rate from Ashworth College for any degree, certificate, or career program of their choosing. Ashworth will also award two scholarships annually to students in the Project Discovery Program. Ashworth College is committed to helping students graduate without the burden of high student loan debt and offers some of the lowest tuition rates in the country. All courses are nationally accredited and structured to achieve the highest standards.

"Ashworth College makes postsecondary education attainable for hundreds of thousands of people nationwide and we couldn't be more excited to partner with them," said Bill Scharrer, Acting Executive Director at Project Discovery. "Together we're taking the next step to provide the type of college education and life skills necessary to ensure that students graduate career-ready and with little to no student loan debt."

Ashworth offers more than 125 programs spanning online career certificate, associate degree, bachelor's degree and master's degree programs. Offerings are in high-demand fields including healthcare, business, creative services, education and trades.

"We're committed to providing students of all backgrounds with a practical and flexible learning environment so they can achieve their education and career goals on their terms," said Rob Klapper, President of Ashworth College. "Project Discovery does amazing work, and their mission to ensure that students receive the postsecondary education that's right for them aligns perfectly with the work we do at Ashworth. I look forward to seeing the positive impact we will make together."

Ashworth College is a nationally accredited institution that is committed to providing affordable and flexible online career-focused education opportunities. As one of the most responsible models of education, Ashworth delivers high student ROI and has a student satisfaction rate above 90 percent, with more than 90 percent of students reporting that they achieved their goals upon completing their studies and graduated without student loan debt. Over its nearly 30-year history, Ashworth has graduated more than 300,000 students. Ashworth College is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC). The Distance Education Accrediting Commission is listed by the U.S. Department of Education as a recognized accrediting agency. For more information please visit .

Project Discovery is a 501(c)(3) community-based program that addresses the problem of unequal access to higher education by low-income and/or potential first generation college students. Program activities (primarily academic support, counseling, goal-oriented workshops and campus visits) help low-income junior and senior high students set goals for their lives, increase self-esteem and become the first in their family to go to college. Approximately 2,750 participants are served each year. Project Discovery was launched as a pilot program in 1979 by Total Action for Progress (formerly Total Action Against Poverty), the Community Action Agency based in Roanoke, Virginia, in cooperation with Roanoke College and the Roanoke City Public Schools. Incorporated in 1985, Project Discovery has been funded since July, 1986 by the Virginia General Assembly through the Virginia Department of Education. For more information please visit

