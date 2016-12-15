LivHigh Now At The Forefront Of Connecting Home Design Experts and Home Owners

LivHigh has been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of connecting home owners and home design professionals like architects, interior designers etc. More information can be found at http://www.livhigh.com/

(firmenpresse) - [LivHigh, a home design ideas website](http://www.livhigh.com/) operating primarily online, has today been recognized as being a front runner in the realm of connecting home owners and home design professionals like architects, interior designers, contractors etc.



LivHigh has been operating in the home design market for a little under a year and competes against notable businesses such as House Beautiful and Indian Home Design. They have been able to make such a strong impression on the market and gain reputation by helping users discover the interior design ideas from industry top experts, find the best interior designer for their home and also allowing them to contact professionals directly for free.



Sai Darana, LivHigh's Founder spoke about its recent recognition, expanding on some of the decisions and motivations that led the business to the level it's currently reached.



ÂÂWhen LivHigh was founded, it was made abundantly clear we wanted to be the kind of company that was known for being a company that puts real value in the home design industry. One of the biggest challenges we faced was getting our name out there. Fortunately with some good people behind us, and an unwavering dedication to our customer and a never-say-die attitude, we were able to overcome every obstacle and really hit our stride.ÂÂ



Sai Darana also mentioned LivHigh's future plans involve a nationwide advertising campaign. It's the hope of the company that revolutionize the industry and serve their customers to a level beyond any of the competition.



LivHigh plans to maintain its position at the forefront of connecting home owners and home design professionals like architects, interior designers etc for years to come, building on its success, finding new ways to serve its community, customers and the world at large.



More information on LivHigh can be found at their website: http://www.livhigh.com/





More information:

http://www.livhigh.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

LivHigh

http://www.livhigh.com

PressRelease by

LivHigh

Requests:

+91

Date: 12/15/2016 - 06:20

Language: English

News-ID 513005

Character count: 2204

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LivHigh

Ansprechpartner: Sai Darana

Stadt: Hyderabad



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 14/12/2016



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease