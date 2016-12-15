Kickstarter Campaign Launched For Party Card Game Created By Veterans For Veterans

Ronkos Entertainment LLC has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Broken and Unreadable, a party card game created by veterans for veterans.

Fredericksburg, VA - The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to manufacture, market and distribute the game to a mass audience.



Broken and Unreadable is a game for twisted friends, family, and especially active duty military and veterans.



Its creators were inspired to create the game by their desire to share some laughter amongst people, namely, disabled veterans of the Marine Corps. Broken and Unreadable comes in two versions, a base set, and a U.S. Marine Corps edition. Each deck contains 250 cards for a total of 500 cards. Both decks can be used by themselves, or mixed together for an increasingly hilarious experience. Broken & Unreadable can also be used in conjunction with a Cards Against Humanity® deck as an unofficial third party expansion of their game.



While the game carries particular comedic insight for veterans and active service personnel, the Company emphasizes that Broken and Unreadable is not just for military personnel. When playing various card games, we have noticed that some game go too overboard with specific humor and players not familiar with the slang will simply not understand the game. Said project creator Richard Bradbury. We have resolved this issue with our game where even the USMC Edition can be played seamlessly between people with and without military affiliation.



Broken & Unreadable is played by separating the card decks into red and white backed cards into piles. Players then draw seven white cards. Whoever players select to begin the game then draws a red card and reads it out loud. Players will then select a white card from their hand which they think is the funniest and pass them to the person reading. The player holding the red card then reads each answer out loud and decides which card they think is the funniest. Whoever supplied the funniest card keeps the red card and the person to the left of the original reader will draw the next red card. The game will continue until a goal amount, such as the first player to reach 10, or until all red cards are used and whoever has the most cards at the end of the game wins.





The original reason behind this whole idea is to support disabled veterans We as a company want to get donated decks out to military both here in the US and overseas doing what they do best., says Bradbury.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Broken & Unreadable Kickstarter campaign who pledge $30 or more will receive a deck of either the Base set or the USMC edition cards.



The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until January 4, 2017. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2gZvgxb



