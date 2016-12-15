REVIVER Electrolytes Featured in Sports Illustrated 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

Sports Illustrated recently released the Extra Mustard's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide, and included a recommendation for REVIVER Electrolytes and Salt Tablets

Lawrence Huang, the creator REVIVER responded, "We're very excited to be recognized by a sports publication as respected and time-honored as Sports Illustrated. I hope that our inclusion in the guide will make more people aware of the importance of an electrolyte replacement protocol. Our goal is to educate people about our rehydration salts, and help them understand that drinking water without the proper electrolyte minerals can lead to exercise induced muscle cramps and fatigue."



REVIVER is a dietary supplement of electrolyte tablets in capsule form, developed for electrolyte replacement after exercise or any kind of strenuous activity. Many exercise supplements on the market focus on boosting energy through stimulants like caffeine, or assisting with muscle recovery with amino acids and protein.



REVIVER instead focuses on the prevention of, and recovery from, electrolyte imbalance. While there are other electrolyte powers available, REVIVER claims that their electrolyte pill is the most complete formula, with the added benefit of having no sugar, calories, or artificial additives.



One feature not mentioned in the holiday guide is the use of REVIVER as a hangover pill. With company holiday parties, family gatherings, and New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon the supplements inclusion in the guide is even more appropriate. The size of the bottle also lends itself well to being a stocking stuffer or Secret Santa gift.



For customers looking for instructions on How to Cure a Hangover with REVIVER , they include one on their website. However, it is important to note that the guide states that the best hangover cure is control the amount of alcoholic beverages being consumed.





About HXH Industries, LLC



HXH Industries is a company focused on the development of supplements and products that drive a holistic and constant improvement towards the perfection of the human state  physically, mentally and emotionally. The companys flagship brand REVIVER is a vitamin fortified electrolyte supplements to help reduce dehydration and electrolyte imbalance symptoms, without the use of harmful additives. It is a supplement designed especially for endurance athletes, casual exercisers, adventurous eaters, outdoor workers, and individuals who consume alcohol.



