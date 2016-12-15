Sigfox and Thinxtra to Launch Internet of Things network in Hong Kong

Partners expect fast adoption of Sigfox's low power and low cost connectivity solution in Special Administrative Region of China

(firmenpresse) - LABEGE, FRANCE and HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- the world's leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), and , the Sigfox Operator in Australia and New Zealand, today announced an agreement to roll-out Sigfox' IoT network in Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region) in 2017.

The Hong Kong SAR Government has addressed the importance of IoT in its agenda. The (the blueprint for Information Technology and Communications (ICT) development) has recognized IoT as one of the latest technologies Hong Kong should adopt and champion, and the 2015 Policy Address introduced a new initiative "" aiming to carry out a pilot study in that district to examine the feasibility of developing a Smart City.

The IoT space opens up new and exciting opportunities by connecting the physical world to the Internet. In just five years, the company has built a global wireless network that provides a simple, efficient connectivity solution, enabling devices to connect to the cloud at ultra low-cost and using minimal energy. Sigfox's network is now present in 28 countries and on track to be in 60 by 2018, which will represent over 80% of the world's growth domestic product.

"Hong Kong as an innovation hub and technology center, and as the gateway to China, will benefit greatly from the most advanced and mature global IoT network, and developing the local ecosystem will benefit all the other countries in the region. We look forward to extend our partnership with Thinxtra, our operator in Australia and New Zealand", says .

"We are delighted to expand our network to Hong Kong market together with Thinxtra, and we are confident that together, we will strengthen Hong Kong government's IoT," said

Thinxtra was the first Sigfox operator to extend the network in Asia Pacific and has achieved rapid coverage, having rolled out the network across 65% of the Australian and 80% of the New Zealand population in just 8 months. Earlier this year, Thinxtra has announced an engagement with , as well as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the State Government of South Australia and Sigfox, for full state roll out of the Sigfox network across South Australia.

, "Thinxtra is the pure play LPWAN IoT service provider in Australia and New Zealand and will soon be in Hong Kong, supporting the city's vision for IoT and Smart City. We have proven that we have a winning team that lives and breathes IoT, a world leading secure purpose built technology in Sigfox and that we achieve great things quickly and efficiently working with local partners and businesses. We are planning to replicate this winning formula in Hong Kong. This experience and forward thinking will serve us well in bringing the most mature IoT network to Hong Kong -- territory-wide. We are excited by the opportunity to harness local talent and the technological community to expand the Sigfox ecosystem in support of Hong Kong's local & global applications. We are already open for business, having recently set up our Solutions business in the HKSTP to foster and promote the IoT device design, solution, and manufacturing industries."

Sigfox is the world's leading provider of connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company has built a global network to connect billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability. Today, the network is present in 28 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018 -- covering a population of 451 million people. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France's "IoT Valley". Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai and Singapore. For more information, see and follow us on , and .

Thinxtra is the exclusive Sigfox operator for Australia & New Zealand. Thinxtra is an Internet of Things (IoT) company founded by IoT experts who share the same passion and expertise: connecting things to improve business processes and people's lives. Thinxtra is backed by NZX-listed high-tech company Rakon Limited, which has a history of innovation in communications technology going back some 50 years. By opening an office in Hong Kong, Thinxtra aims at empowering AsiaPac's Internet of Things with Sigfox world-leading LPWAN connectivity as well as building a full eco-system of IoT solutions & services to enable the non-connected to connect, increase productivity, accelerate decision making, improve quality of service or simply solve problems in an economic & connected manner. Visit and follow us on .

