Landmark Africa Voted Best Developer in the Nigerian Real Estate Market in 2016

(firmenpresse) - Landmark Africa has been named as the best developer in 2016 in the Leisure/Hotel category in Nigeria, in the annual global Real Estate Survey by international finance magazine, Euromoney. In its 12th year, the Euromoney annual survey is based on nominations by real estate developers, advisors, financial institutions, investment managers and corporate end-users worldwide, rating who provides the best real estate products and services in their market. Landmark Africa has continued on its successful expansion strategy, with the launch of the mixed-use Landmark Towers, expansion of the Landmark Event Centre and on-going construction of the next phase of the Landmark Village project, which will include residential apartments, a training centre and cinema. Landmarks value proposition has been is its ability to respond to clients changing needs as reflected in its LIVE.WORK.PLAY philosophy.



Paul Onwuanibe, CEO, Landmark Africa commented: Landmark Africa continues to forge ahead with its vision to create one stop destinations which embody the Live. Work. Play philosophy and achieve its $1bn valuation mark. Ranking 1st in the Euromoney 2016 survey, up 7 places from 2015 is testamentary to the increasingly significant space Landmark Africa occupies in the Nigerian real estate market. The vision however transcends Nigeria and with 19 years experience catering to Fortune 500 companies across West, East and South Africa we are well positioned to be a force to be reckoned with in the Pan African real estate market.



About Landmark Africa



Landmark Africa started operations in 1997, providing serviced and virtual offices services to over 5,000 organizations including a vast network of Fortune 500 corporates, out of its offices across five different African countries. Landmark is a now a leading Nigerian property developer, with an international standard real estate portfolio of over 130,000 m2 of mixed use office, residential and leisure facilities to multinational and domestic companies in Nigeria.





About Euromoney



Euromoney is a leading global financial magazine focused on business and finance, feeding information to multiple markets. Its awards recognize institutions and professionals that are characterized by their leadership and innovation in the markets in which they stand out. http://www.euromoney.com/



