BOURBON: Appointment of Astrid de Bréon as Chief Financial Officer

Paris, December 15, 2016







Appointment of Astrid de Bréon as Chief Financial Officer of BOURBON



Further to the proposal of Jacques de Chateauvieux, Chairman and CEO, and

following the recommendation of the Nominating, Compensations and Governance

Committee, the Board of Directors of BOURBON has decided to appoint Astrid

de Bréon as Chief Financial Officer of the group.



She will assume her function on February 1(st), 2017 and will resign from her

seat on the Board of Directors at that time.



"Thanks to the benefits of the digital revolution, the business model of BOURBON

is led to evolve. The CFO will not only bring innovation to the heart of the

financial strategy but also accompany the strategic transition of the company. I

am convinced that Astrid will bring value to this transformation within the

General Management team in compliance with the values of BOURBON", declares

Jacques de Chateauvieux, Chairman and CEO of BOURBON Corporation.



The Group's General Management will thus be composed of Jacques de Chateauvieux,

Chairman and CEO, Christian Lefèvre, Deputy CEO, Gaël Bodénès, Chief Operating

Officer and Astrid de Bréon, Chief Financial Officer.







Biography of Astrid de Bréon



A graduate of the ESSEC Business School (2004), specialized in Finance, Mrs

Astrid de Bréon, aged 37, has worked at BNP Paribas, first as a project manager

Finance Management at the group's Finance department where she later coordinated

the "Emerging Markets" zone. In 2010, she became in charge of Corporate Strategy

working with the General Management of BNP Paribas and coordinated, in 2013, the

launch of Hellobank for the French network of BNP Paribas.



Since 2014, she has been in charge of Institutional and Corporate Clients at the



Business Center Paris Etoile Entreprises.



She is the daughter of Henri de Chateauvieux who holds, through Mach-Invest

International and Mach-Invest, 7.6% of BOURBON's capital.









* About BOURBON

Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON

offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services,

both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms.

These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels

and the expertise of more than 10,000 skilled employees. Through its 34

operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to

customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of

service and safety.



BOURBON provides two operating Activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services)

and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.



In 2015, BOURBON'S revenue came to ?1,329.6 million and as of September

30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 514 vessels.



Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector,

BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.

