BOURBON: Appointment of Astrid de Bréon as Chief Financial Officer

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, December 15, 2016
Appointment of Astrid de Bréon as Chief Financial Officer of BOURBON
Further to the proposal of Jacques de Chateauvieux, Chairman and CEO, and
following the recommendation of the Nominating, Compensations and Governance
Committee, the Board of Directors of BOURBON has decided to appoint Astrid
de Bréon as Chief Financial Officer of the group.
She will assume her function on February 1(st), 2017 and will resign from her
seat on the Board of Directors at that time.
"Thanks to the benefits of the digital revolution, the business model of BOURBON
is led to evolve. The CFO will not only bring innovation to the heart of the
financial strategy but also accompany the strategic transition of the company. I
am convinced that Astrid will bring value to this transformation within the
General Management team in compliance with the values of BOURBON", declares
Jacques de Chateauvieux, Chairman and CEO of BOURBON Corporation.
The Group's General Management will thus be composed of Jacques de Chateauvieux,
Chairman and CEO, Christian Lefèvre, Deputy CEO, Gaël Bodénès, Chief Operating
Officer and Astrid de Bréon, Chief Financial Officer.
Biography of Astrid de Bréon
A graduate of the ESSEC Business School (2004), specialized in Finance, Mrs
Astrid de Bréon, aged 37, has worked at BNP Paribas, first as a project manager
Finance Management at the group's Finance department where she later coordinated
the "Emerging Markets" zone. In 2010, she became in charge of Corporate Strategy
working with the General Management of BNP Paribas and coordinated, in 2013, the
launch of Hellobank for the French network of BNP Paribas.
Since 2014, she has been in charge of Institutional and Corporate Clients at the
Business Center Paris Etoile Entreprises.
She is the daughter of Henri de Chateauvieux who holds, through Mach-Invest
International and Mach-Invest, 7.6% of BOURBON's capital.
* About BOURBON
Among the market leaders in marine services for offshore oil & gas, BOURBON
offers the most demanding oil & gas companies a wide range of marine services,
both surface and sub-surface, for offshore oil & gas fields and wind farms.
These extensive services rely on a broad range of the latest-generation vessels
and the expertise of more than 10,000 skilled employees. Through its 34
operating subsidiaries the group provides local services as close as possible to
customers and their operations throughout the world, of the highest standards of
service and safety.
BOURBON provides two operating Activities (Marine Services and Subsea Services)
and also protects the French coastline for the French Navy.
In 2015, BOURBON'S revenue came to ?1,329.6 million and as of September
30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 514 vessels.
Placed by ICB (Industry Classification Benchmark) in the "Oil Services" sector,
BOURBON is listed on the Euronext Paris, Compartment B.
* Contacts
BOURBON Media Relations agency
Publicis Consultants
Investor, analyst, shareholder relations Vilizara Lazarova
+33 410 138 607 +33 144 824 634
investor-relations(at)bourbon-online.com James.fraser(at)bourbon-
online.comjames.fraser(at)bourbon-online.com
vilizara.lazarova(at)consultants.publicis.fr
Corporate Communications
Christelle Loisel
+33 491 136 732
christelle.loisel(at)bourbon-online.com
PDF version:
http://hugin.info/159569/R/2065198/775240.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOURBON via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.bourbonoffshore.com/en
Date: 12/15/2016 - 07:02
Language: English
News-ID 513019
Character count: 4496
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: BOURBON
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 77
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.894
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|11
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|370
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.