(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE: 15 December 2016, 07:00 CET
CE-marking Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test completes offering
of metastatic colorectal cancer tests for clinical use on Idylla(TM) platform
Mechelen, Belgium, 15 December 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an
innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today
announces the CE-marking of its solid biopsy Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test.
Together with the CE-marked Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Test, Biocartis is now able
to offer its customers a complete testing for metastatic colorectal cancers[1]
(mCRC) for clinical use on its Idylla(TM) molecular diagnostics platform, as
recommended by the most recent clinical guidelines. The ability of Biocartis'
RAS test offering to enable same-day results can now open routes towards faster
treatment selection for mCRC patients.
Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide, with an estimated
incidence of more than 1.36 million new cases annually[2]. Operating directly
from so-called formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tumour slices, the fully
automated Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test uniquely combines, in a single-
tissue biopsy test, the detection of 18 NRAS and 5 BRAF mutations at high
sensitivity. This follows the latest clinical practice recommendations of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)[3] and the European Society for
Medical Oncology (ESMO)[4] which, next to KRAS and NRAS testing, now also
recommend testing on BRAF mutations as most frequently occurring mutations in
colorectal cancer.
Together with its existing Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Test that detects 21
mutations, the Biocartis colorectal cancer test offering now allows simultaneous
detection of 44 so-called clinically actionable targets for colorectal cancer.
The obtained CE-marking of the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test is an
important driver in the further market adoption of Idylla(TM).
Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: "Many of our
European customers as well as our distribution partners have been awaiting the
CE-mark of our Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test. Together with our existing
CE-marked Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Test for colorectal cancer, which was
recently rewarded in a study[5] by the global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca
as being the fastest, most easy to use and one of the most accurate high
precision tests compared to peers, Biocartis now has a full CE-marked colorectal
cancer mutations test panel. This panel allows for complete same-day testing and
treatment selection for mCRC patients. As such, we expect this CE-marking to add
substantial traction to our commercial cartridge consumption."
The Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test is the fourth CE-marked IVD test for
Biocartis in its offering of easy-to-use, rapid and highly accurate diagnostic
tests for the Idylla(TM) molecular diagnostics platform.
--- END ---
More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
e-mail rdegrave(at)biocartis.com
tel +32 15 631 729
mobile +32 471 53 60 64
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers six oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library
available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] Jean-Yves Douillard, M.D., Ph.D., Kelly S. Oliner, Ph.D., Salvatore Siena,
M.D., et al. Panitumumab-FOLFOX4 Treatment and RAS Mutations in Colorectal
Cancer. N Engl J Med 2013;369:1023-34
[2] Ferlay J, Soerjomataram I, Ervik M, Dikshit R, Eser S, Mathers C, Rebelo M,
Parkin DM, Forman D, Bray, F. GLOBOCAN 2012 v1.0, Cancer Incidence and Mortality
Worldwide: IARC CancerBase No. 11 [Internet]. Lyon, France: International Agency
for Research on Cancer; 2013. Available at: http://globocan.iarc.fr. Last
accessed November 2016.
[3] Allegra et al, Extended RAS Gene Mutation Testing in Metastatic Colorectal
Carcinoma to Predict Response to Anti-Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor
Monoclonal Antibody Therapy: American Society of Clinical Oncology Provisional
Clinical Opinion Update 2015, J Clin Oncol 2016, 34:179-185,
http://ascopubs.org/doi/pdf/10.1200/jco.2015.63.9674. See also
http://gicasym.org/asco-updates-guideline-include-testing-new-ras-mutations.
[4] Van Cutsem et al, ESMO consensus guidelines for the management of patients
with metastatic colorectal cancer, Annals of Oncology 2016, 8:1386-1422.
[5] James L. Sherwoord et.al, 2016, Implications of Key Differences Across 12
KRAS Mutation Detection Technologies and Their Relevance in Clinical Practice,
first presented at ESMO, 10 October 2016, available for download at
https://media.biocartis.com/biocartis/documents/Sherwood_KRAS_2016_ESMO_91P.pdf.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Biocartis Group NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://biocartis.com/
Date: 12/15/2016 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 513020
Character count: 9600
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Biocartis Group NV
Stadt: Mechelen
Number of hits: 81
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.894
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|11
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|370
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.