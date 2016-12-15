Biocartis Group NV: CE-marking Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test completes offering of metastatic colorectal cancer tests for clinical use on Idylla(TM) platform

PRESS RELEASE: 15 December 2016, 07:00 CET



CE-marking Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test completes offering

of metastatic colorectal cancer tests for clinical use on Idylla(TM) platform



Mechelen, Belgium, 15 December 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an

innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today

announces the CE-marking of its solid biopsy Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test.

Together with the CE-marked Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Test, Biocartis is now able

to offer its customers a complete testing for metastatic colorectal cancers[1]

(mCRC) for clinical use on its Idylla(TM) molecular diagnostics platform, as

recommended by the most recent clinical guidelines. The ability of Biocartis'

RAS test offering to enable same-day results can now open routes towards faster

treatment selection for mCRC patients.



Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer worldwide, with an estimated

incidence of more than 1.36 million new cases annually[2]. Operating directly

from so-called formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tumour slices, the fully

automated Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test uniquely combines, in a single-

tissue biopsy test, the detection of 18 NRAS and 5 BRAF mutations at high

sensitivity. This follows the latest clinical practice recommendations of the

American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)[3] and the European Society for

Medical Oncology (ESMO)[4] which, next to KRAS and NRAS testing, now also

recommend testing on BRAF mutations as most frequently occurring mutations in

colorectal cancer.



Together with its existing Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Test that detects 21

mutations, the Biocartis colorectal cancer test offering now allows simultaneous

detection of 44 so-called clinically actionable targets for colorectal cancer.



The obtained CE-marking of the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test is an

important driver in the further market adoption of Idylla(TM).



Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive Officer of Biocartis, commented: "Many of our

European customers as well as our distribution partners have been awaiting the

CE-mark of our Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test. Together with our existing

CE-marked Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation Test for colorectal cancer, which was

recently rewarded in a study[5] by the global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca

as being the fastest, most easy to use and one of the most accurate high

precision tests compared to peers, Biocartis now has a full CE-marked colorectal

cancer mutations test panel. This panel allows for complete same-day testing and

treatment selection for mCRC patients. As such, we expect this CE-marking to add

substantial traction to our commercial cartridge consumption."



The Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF Mutation Test is the fourth CE-marked IVD test for

Biocartis in its offering of easy-to-use, rapid and highly accurate diagnostic

tests for the Idylla(TM) molecular diagnostics platform.



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers six oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library

available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.



Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-

looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'

current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the

Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,

prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By

their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,

uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or

events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-

looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could

adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events

described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes

in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or

results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-

looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or

activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a

representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In

addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the

forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or

developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.

As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to

release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press

release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,

conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking

statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives

nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or

employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking

statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for

the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press

release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not

place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the

date of this press release.



