HERE and Microsoft expand collaboration on next-generation location-based services

Eindhoven, Netherlands - Microsoft has selected HERE, the Open Location Platform

company, as its largest global provider of map data and services as part of a

multi-year strategic commercial agreement between the two companies.



Agreement builds on long-standing collaboration



The agreement extends the companies' long-standing collaboration, enabling

Microsoft to integrate HERE's data and services into Microsoft's Bing Maps

platform that powers Bing.com, Cortana, and many other Microsoft services, and

into Microsoft's Bing Maps API offered to developers through the Azure

Marketplace. The agreement also permits Microsoft's expanded use of HERE data

and services in connection with in-vehicle productivity scenarios.



"Our goal is to enable global access to the best mapping and location services

for consumers and businesses," said Bruno Bourguet, SVP, Sales & Business

Development, HERE. "We are therefore delighted to extend our partnership with

Microsoft, supporting its product innovation into the future."



In addition, Microsoft users will benefit from HERE platform services such as

real-time road traffic flow and live public transit data, as well as regular map

updates made by HERE.



Tens of thousands of developers and companies use the Bing Maps APIs* to enable

store locator maps, asset tracking and other location services. With the

expanded agreement, companies and developers will also benefit from HERE's

service and data improvements.



"Bringing the highest quality maps and geographical services to our consumers

and developers is of paramount importance to Microsoft. HERE continues to be an



industry leader and geospatial innovator and by expanding our long-standing

partnership with HERE, we will continue to bring benefits to our customers,"

said Jordi Ribas, Corporate Vice President, Bing Program Management, Microsoft.



* Information on Bing Maps is available at http://microsoft.com/maps or through

Azure at http://azure.microsoft.com/en-

us/marketplace/partners/bingmaps/mapapis/



Media Enquiries

HERE Communications

http://here.com/en/company/newsroom/media-contacts

press(at)here.com



About HERE

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities

to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens

of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a

city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding

drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new

generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com







