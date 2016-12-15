(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
HERE /
HERE and Microsoft expand collaboration on next-generation location-based
services
. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Eindhoven, Netherlands - Microsoft has selected HERE, the Open Location Platform
company, as its largest global provider of map data and services as part of a
multi-year strategic commercial agreement between the two companies.
Agreement builds on long-standing collaboration
The agreement extends the companies' long-standing collaboration, enabling
Microsoft to integrate HERE's data and services into Microsoft's Bing Maps
platform that powers Bing.com, Cortana, and many other Microsoft services, and
into Microsoft's Bing Maps API offered to developers through the Azure
Marketplace. The agreement also permits Microsoft's expanded use of HERE data
and services in connection with in-vehicle productivity scenarios.
"Our goal is to enable global access to the best mapping and location services
for consumers and businesses," said Bruno Bourguet, SVP, Sales & Business
Development, HERE. "We are therefore delighted to extend our partnership with
Microsoft, supporting its product innovation into the future."
In addition, Microsoft users will benefit from HERE platform services such as
real-time road traffic flow and live public transit data, as well as regular map
updates made by HERE.
Tens of thousands of developers and companies use the Bing Maps APIs* to enable
store locator maps, asset tracking and other location services. With the
expanded agreement, companies and developers will also benefit from HERE's
service and data improvements.
"Bringing the highest quality maps and geographical services to our consumers
and developers is of paramount importance to Microsoft. HERE continues to be an
industry leader and geospatial innovator and by expanding our long-standing
partnership with HERE, we will continue to bring benefits to our customers,"
said Jordi Ribas, Corporate Vice President, Bing Program Management, Microsoft.
* Information on Bing Maps is available at http://microsoft.com/maps or through
Azure at http://azure.microsoft.com/en-
us/marketplace/partners/bingmaps/mapapis/
Media Enquiries
HERE Communications
http://here.com/en/company/newsroom/media-contacts
press(at)here.com
About HERE
HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities
to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens
of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a
city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding
drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new
generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: HERE via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://360.here.com
Date: 12/15/2016 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 513021
Character count: 3570
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: HERE
Stadt: Berlin
Number of hits: 72
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.894
|Registriert Heute:
|3
|Registriert Gestern:
|11
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|367
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.