While aspiring arts professionals studying in London have no shortage of options when it comes to choosing an institution to study at, the Method Acting studio at 16 Heneage St has become known as one of the best in recent years.

Since opening its doors in 2002, the school has groomed hundreds of actors, singers, coaches, models and performers for fruitful careers in stage and television industries. Notable alumni include Mark Rowley (River City, Luther, Young Dracula), Ricky Nixon (Prime Suspect, The Bill, New Tricks), Lara Belmont (The War Zone, Lump, The Bill, Dolls Dont Cry) and many more.



The full suite of acting classes in London offered by Method Acting includes month-long intensive courses, audition training, as well as voice and movement training. Any student seeking their way into drama school, acting college, or some other performance related field would benefit greatly from a bit of time spent with the Method Acting studios many professional coaches, each of whom is delighted to work one-on-one with students in preparing for any specific audition or other objective.



Method Acting offers a straightforward booking process, structured curriculum units, and a year-long program that is open for enrollment year round.



