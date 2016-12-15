EW Limo Is the Leading Hamptons Car Service Provider of Long Island, NY Satisfying Various Needs of Customer

East Wind Limousine is a premium Southampton Car Service provider servicing the Hamptons, New York City, North Fork and all major tri-state airports. They provide cars for large groups, special events such as proms, weddings, airport service and private events and more.



EW limo makes it easy and memorable for their customers to ride to airport, or going out with friends. They do local jobs at hourly rate, at all destinations to and from tri-state airports and NYC round trips at flat rate. The reservations page provides customers with quick quote at all time.



The corporate executives can rely on their professional drivers available 24/7 and well maintained fleet. The shuttle service is secure, reliable and plies across all locations of Hamptons, Long Island, NYC, LGA, JFK and more. The wine tours offered is a stress-free trip to all brewerys and winerys. Any kind of personal events like wedding, prom, scavenger hunt is also arranged by them.



This specialized car services offers Wifi in all their vehicles apart from multimedia system to watch movies at the back of SUVs, sedans having glass roof, Sirius Radio capability in all cars at affordable rates. Their main motto is to offer best in class limousine, black car and shuttle service with new Mercedes Sprinters, SUV's, Sedans and Limousines in fleet.



About EWlimo

EWlimo is one of the best luxury black car service providers around the Hamptons since many years. Their limo service has highly experienced, well-educated drivers for any travel request and they know Long Island area very well.



To find out more about EWlimo visit http://www.ewlimo-hamptonscarservice.com/



