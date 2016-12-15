NewVoiceMedia ranked in Deloitte 2016 Technology Fast 500 EMEA program

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of inside sales and contact center technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, has been named in the list, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media and telecommunications companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The program, which is now in its sixteenth year, is an objective industry ranking focused on the technology ecosystem. It recognizes companies that have achieved the fastest rates of revenue growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) over the past four years. This year, companies from over 20 countries are featured, including Belgium, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Turkey and the UK.

"It is an honor and a fantastic achievement to be named as one of the fastest growing tech companies in EMEA," comments Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia. "2016 has been another year of incredible growth for NewVoiceMedia. Such rapid acceleration coupled with our innovative technology is helping us attract the highest caliber people around the world who are dedicated to making our cloud capabilities best-in-class. It's great to be recognized by this program and we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory ahead of the market."

"Innovation is more than technological advancement; it's also a state of mind," said Paul Sallomi, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and global technology, media and telecommunications industry leader. "The winners of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 program in EMEA recognize that this new type of thinking is essential for business success. We look forward to your continued leadership in introducing new tools that can enhance the personal lives of consumers, and drive growth for companies worldwide."

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld solution is a multi-tenant intelligent communications platform that enables sales and service reps to have more successful conversations with their customers. Core contact center functionality such as omni-channel contact routing, self-service IVR, automated outbound dialing, screen pops and instantaneous CRM updates are provided with proven 99.999% platform availability.

For more information about NewVoiceMedia, visit .

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionizes the way organizations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalized and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter .

As used in this document, "Deloitte" refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Ben Noble



Tel: +1 919-721-3590

Email:





More information:

http://www.newvoicemedia.com



PressRelease by

NewVoiceMedia

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/15/2016 - 08:00

Language: English

News-ID 513027

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NewVoiceMedia

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease