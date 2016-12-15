Arrow Electronics Adds Market's smallest 24GHz Industrial Radar Chipset from Infineon to its Intelligent Sensing Portfolio

Providing Integrated Module with Precise Motion-Sensing Capabilities

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) announced it will offer an integrated intelligent motion-sensing module featuring the market's smallest 24GHz industrial radar chipset from Infineon Technologies AG, a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. The small form factor and ultra-low-power radar module provides precise motion detection data which can be translated into optimized functionalities and features of next-generation smart and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Sensor technology has emerged to be a key building block of IoT. Lux research report predicts that the number of sensors will reach 1 trillion by 2020. Providing mission-critical information of an object including speed, velocity, range, distance, angle, direction to target, and position, Infineon radar sensing system yields a higher level of reliability and is less prone to environmental interference for a wide range of applications such as gesture-sensing augmented reality gadgets or tools, drones with soft landing and collision avoidance, home automation devices, speed meters, robotics, security and surveillance system, etc.

"Infineon continues to set industry standards in radar technology and quality. Combining sophisticated algorithms with highly integrated and miniaturized radar chips creates revolutionary motion- and gesture-sensing capabilities that can take augmented reality and IoT to the next level," said David Poon, managing director of Infineon Technologies Hong Kong Limited. "With Arrow's extensive IoT capabilities and engineering expertise, we are now able to make it easier for the developer community to leverage radar technology to create more intelligent and intuitive devices with improved human-to-machine interface for a wide variety of applications."

To accelerate technical know-how for deploying radar sensing technology, Arrow and Infineon will join forces to set up a radar technology application lab. The joint lab will co-locate with Arrow's Open Lab in the Hong Kong Science Park. The Arrow and Infineon joint lab will serve as a competency center for Arrow's technical engineers to work closely with Infineon's product experts to advance proof of concept and application design of radar technologies.

"We are pleased to add Infineon's industry leading radar chip products to our host of intelligent systems and IoT portfolio," said Esmond Wong, vice president of Supplier Marketing, Semiconductor for Arrow's components business in the Asia-Pacific region. "Arrow's full IoT-product-lifecycle capabilities draw on our core strengths in sensor and component distribution, enterprise computing and system integration. This positions Arrow to help designers and innovators to face ever-increasing complexity and challenges around wireless connectivity, system integration, data management and aggregation, and monetization opportunities in the digital economy."

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2016 fiscal year (ending September 30), the company reported sales of about Euro 6.5 billion with some 36,300 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 100,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 460 locations serving over 85 countries.

Grace Kung



Tel: (852) 2484 2682

Email:





Keywords (optional):

Date: 12/15/2016 - 07:59

