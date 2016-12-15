Vpon Releases the Latest Hong Kong Mobile Advertising Data Report

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- releases the latest Hong Kong mobile advertising data report, revealing Hong Kong mobile market and mobile users' behaviors. An in-depth analysis of 16 audience segments has been conducted to unveil their online behavior, providing insights for advertisers to formulate optimal mobile advertising strategy.

Vpon has identified 16 audience segments based on mobile users' behavior. These segments respond differently not only toward various kinds of ads, but also in different periods of time throughout the day. Take the segment -- "World Explorers" as an example. "World Explorers" are most active at night time and highly engaged in airline and travel services ads, while "Property Searchers" are active during daytime (8a.m.-3p.m.). Besides property ads, this segment of "Property Searchers" also shows interest in airline ads.

Arthur Chan, Hong Kong General Manager at Vpon Big Data Group, said that this analysis clearly illustrates a fact that the importance of audience buying cannot be underestimated. Chan added, "It is said that the approach of audience buying helps brands reach the target audience more precisely than ever and ensures every single marketing penny is worth spending. However, many advertisers have overlooked the core value of big data -- uncovering new business opportunities."

For example, when it comes to automotive brands, advertisers tend to put the majority of the ad budget on the segments of "Automotive Enthusiasts" and "Finance Gurus" who have been stereotyped as high potential car buyers; however, thanks to Vpon's big data analytics, the ad budget allocation decision can be made by insights and may discover a blue ocean -- "Modern Mama" in this case, allowing advertisers to unlock new opportunities.

The data report indicates that mobile users prefer Wi-Fi to cellular when accessing internet. However, the proportion of using two connection types is interestingly almost the same when users are using apps under the video app category. Arthur explained that this result matched today's phenomenon -- mobile users love watching movies and dramas on their smart devices in commute. "Advertisers have to adjust their advertising strategy in respond to the trend. It is a must for brands to increase their video advertising budget on mobile channel in the 'mobile-first era'. To accomplish the goal of branding, it is time for advertisers to think a way to augment brand-customer engagement level, ways like integrating interactive elements in the video ads," he added.

The smartphone market in Hong Kong remains the battlefield of two tech giants, Apple and Samsung, which accounts for over 70% of market share in total. Nonetheless, Samsung's market share was stolen by smartphone brands including SONY, Hauwei, and HTC in Q3 2016, which leads to a sudden 4% market share fall in one quarter. According to the data report, although Apple was fail to capture the market share, it remains at the level around 35%.

A leading Big Data Analytics company in Asia, Vpon Big Data Group was founded in 2008 and focuses on the area of big data processing and analytics capabilities, and proprietary technology specializing at mobile targeting advertisements. Vpon serves over 1500 renowned brands through its network of 4 offices in Shanghai, Tokyo, Taipei, and Hong Kong. Vpon has continuously been recognized by the industry, winning the Bronze for Greater China Specialist Agency of the Year Awards by Campaign Asia-Pacific in 2016, and the third place of "Top 100 Privately Held Small Businesses for 2015" by Forbes China in 2015. Vpon has expanded its coverage of over 900 million unique mobile users across Asia to provide insights and strategies for clients to explore business opportunities through mobile marketing and use data to drive transactions.

