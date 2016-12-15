More Transparency in the Shop Floor

New functions in MES HYDRA

(PresseBox) - Recording and processing shop floor and machine data is a basic feature of any Manufacturing Execution System (MES). MPDV is now expanding its MES HYDRA to include more critical KPIs and new analysis options.

Even more KPIs with MES

Effective immediately, HYDRA now depicts all relevant key figures of the VDMA standard sheet 66412 (ISO 22400). The standard sheet defines KPIs that are decisive for production operations. Until now, KPIs were mainly analyzed in the HYDRA office client. In addition to that, now they can also be displayed on large screens in production as well as directly on the terminals of machines and work stations.

Lean Performance Analysis

The new HYDRA application Lean Performance Analysis can be used for a value flow analysis as defined for Lean Manufacturing. The application includes KPIs about the order and related individual operations. They clarify at which point during the process the operation can be optimized. If, for example, the KPI "availability" is not ideal because of tool breakage during an operation, this may have an effect on the entire order. Weak points are identified with the integrated value flow analysis, thus targeting the reduction of waste.

Mapping complex status models

In most cases, it is fully sufficient to know, whether a machine is currently producing, set-up or whether a malfunction occurred. Now, in addition to the actual machine status (main status), further machine events, such as statuses occurring in parallel or secondary statuses, can be recorded. For example, the control unit of an automated machine not only supplies the main status "in production", but also additional information, such as ?automatic mode? or ?manual mode?. This makes it much easier to understand why longer production times occur or why certain process parameters are noticeable.

Product availability

The functions mentioned above and many more are an integral part of the new release 8.2 of the HYDRA applications Shop Floor Data and Machine Data, which are already available.



Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) support production companies to improve efficiencies in their production processes, increase productivity and thus to secure or enhance their ability to compete. A state-of-the-art MES puts companies in the position to record and evaluate data along the complete value-added chain in real-time. People in charge can therefore react instantly to unforeseen events in the daily production routine and put in suitable measures. The MES supports on all levels short-term and far-reaching decisions by providing a reliable data basis.

HYDRA, the modular structured MES by MPDV, features an extensive functional range and meets all requirements stated in the VDI guideline 5600. Individual HYDRA applications based on a central MES database can be combined without the use of interfaces. Thus, HYDRA guarantees a 360-degree view on all resources in production and can incorporate overlapping processes. Powerful tools for configuration and customization ensure that HYDRA can be modified in order to cater for company and industry specific requirements. HYDRA can be integrated into existing IT landscapes and is used as a link between production (shop floor) and the management level (e.g. ERP system). Production companies are particular reactive using an MES system like HYDRA and therefore remain competitive - especially looking at Industry 4.0.



MPDV Mikrolab GmbH (www.mpdv.com) headquartered in Mosbach/Germany is developing Manufac-turing Execution Systems (MES) and is looking back on more than 35 years project experience in the production environment. MPDV's product portfolio comprises of MES products, services, and entire MES solutions for the MES environment. MPDV currently employs 325 people across ten sites in Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, China and USA. More than 930 customers from different industry sectors, ranging from metal processing to medical engineering, benefit from MPDV's MES solutions. These include medium-sized companies to global enterprises. MPDV is one of the most innovative medium-sized companies in Germany being part of the TOP 100 businesses.





Company information / Profile:

