Jackson Hewitt(R) Storefront Locations Open Today

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY CITY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Starting today, taxpayers can bring their most recent paystub and other income verification documents to participating locations to prepare their tax return.

These clients may also qualify to receive an up to $1,300 Express Refund Advance: a no fee, 0% APR loan offered by Metabank®. Approved clients may receive between $200 and $400 the same day they are approved, getting started with their paystub or other income verification documents. These clients will then receive any remaining loan balance when they provide their W2 and file their return. Loans are repaid when clients receive their tax refunds.

"Many hard working Americans struggle financially day-to-day and have little or no financial cushion. Express Refund Advance can help our clients manage holiday bills and other financial obligations as they start a new year," said Jackson Hewitt CEO David Prokupek. "We're committed to helping our clients get earlier, lower-cost and more convenient access to money when they need it most."

Express Refund Advance is even more important this year because millions of taxpayers may experience delays in receiving their refund due to the new PATH Act.

Express Refund Advance is available in participating locations nationwide. To find a Jackson Hewitt location near you, or to make an appointment, visit

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission of offering its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead with Maximum Refund and 100% Accuracy Guarantees. With approximately 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online and mobile tax solutions Jackson Hewitt makes it convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

The Express Refund Advance is a tax-related refund loan provided by MetaBank (it is not the actual tax refund). Available for a limited time and at participating locations. The amount of the advance will be deducted from tax refunds and reduce the amount that is paid directly to the taxpayer. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for this loan. Availability is subject to satisfaction of identity verification, eligibility criteria, application, approval, underwriting standards, and other terms and conditions. Only $200-$400 available with a paystub (or other acceptable pre-year-end income verification), and remaining amounts available with W-2 and upon filing tax return with the IRS. IRS delays may affect the delivery timing of loan proceeds. Disbursement rules apply. Funds loaded onto card within an hour and direct deposit next business day. Ask Tax Pro for details. Available at participating locations only.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is the holding company for MetaBank®, a federally chartered savings bank. MFG shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol CASH. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD, MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries through: MetaBank, its traditional retail banking operation; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium financing division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division.

