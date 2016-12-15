Best Paint Sprayer Reviews Compressed Indoor Handheld Tips Site Launched

Paint Sprayer Reviews have provided a go to site for all paint sprayer information, reviews, tips and brand guides. Paint sprayers are the optimal choice for interior decorating especially in a large space as they cover a vast area quickly and easily.



Sprayers work by using compressed air to atomise paint or stain, which is then spayed on to a surface giving a fine smooth finish. Gas or electric powered sprayers mechanically pump the paint or stain into the sprayer and the pressure pushes the liquid through the tip atomising the paint.



It is important for beginners to practice their technique before using for actual decorating as it can be difficult to get the hang of at first. For a high quality finish it is imperative to develop a effective painting motion of side to side spraying, ensuring an even coverage of surfaces.



In more detail, there are three main types of paint sprayer available. The first is the airless paint sprayer and they are best for spraying the exterior surfaces of the home such as fences and decking. They can also be used for interior ceilings, walls and railings. Unlike the other types these are able to handle thicker types of paints.



Compressed air sprayers are best for using on smaller projects such as chairs and other interior furniture. These are ideal for those looking for a low cost alternative to airless sprayers but they do use the largest volume of paint of all the types of sprayer.



The third option is the high volume low, pressure sprayer which uses droplets of paint on large volumes of air. This gives the smoothest finish and uses the least amount of paint, but they do cost more than the other types already mentioned.





