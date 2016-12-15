21net and ENGIE Ineo Collaborate to Bring WiFi Connectivity to the SNCF TGV Fleet in France

(firmenpresse) - December 15, 2016  High-speed WiFi service was officially launched today on the Paris-Lyon TGV line. These are the first trains equipped with this system, specifically designed and optimized for high-speed railways. The wireless connectivity solution on the TGV is provided by 21net and ENGIE Ineo. Earlier in 2016, SNCF awarded the project to these companies to equip the entire TGV fleet with high-speed Internet connectivity by the end of 2017, including 300 trains and 2400 coaches. The fleet will be equipped with the latest generation of 21net connectivity products and solutions to deliver high-speed Internet onboard.



Faced with the technical challenges and an ambitious deployment schedule, we selected 21net and ENGIE Ineo as they were flexible, responsive and complementary to each other which is a major advantage in a project this complex, said Amandine Le Saux, head of WiFi Onboard Program at Voyages SNCF.



Yann Rolland, CEO of ENGIE Ineo: "Our teams worked tirelessly to provide the SNCF and TGV passengers with a highly optimized Internet onboard solution. This proves that our know-how in the transport industry can be a strong support to the current and future needs of SNCF."



"This commitment demonstrates the technical acumen of our teams and our ability to deliver the best onboard connectivity. We leveraged our long experience in high-speed train environments for this engagement," said Philippe Catherine, CEO of 21net. Our partnership is very complementary and this synergy ensures that the TGV fleet will be well serviced for years to come."



The solution is based on a flexible and open platform that enables the integration of value-added content and services, and also offers high-speed WiFi onboard by dynamically using bandwidth from 3G and 4G cellular networks. 21net provides the complete solution design, software and hardware components as well as end-to-end system supervision. ENGIE Ineo takes responsibility for project management, industrialization, installation of the solution, supervision and remote maintenance of the systems.





