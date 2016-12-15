Brown Technical Media Corp., a Division of Panther Biotechnology Inc., Signs a Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire One Exam Prep

Panther Biotechnology Inc. Announces Filing to Up-List to OTCQB

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Brown Technical Media Corp., () (Brown), a division of Panther Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC PINK: PBYA) (Panther), is pleased to announce today that it has executed a binding letter of intent to acquire One Exam Prep, LLC () (OEP), a Florida limited liability company, which is in the business of exam preparation with a focus on construction training and certification. OEP will be managed as a new division of Panther.

Based in Coconut Creek, Florida, OEP offers weekly training classes and certification courses in a wide variety of topics for contractors with continuing education in 22 states with a goal of servicing all 50 states. OEP owns over 70 domains pertaining to contractor licensing and continuing education throughout the United States. OEP has written dozens of courses which are offered both in an online e-learning setting or in classroom.

"We are incredibly excited about joining forces with Panther," stated Rob Estell, President of One Exam Prep. "This combination allows both parties to capitalize on each other's strengths, and effectively leverage our synergistic intellectual property and distribution power. We look forward to growing revenues together for many years to come."

"One Exam Prep will be the cornerstone for our construction training division, a market that represents one of the largest certification populations in the United States," stated Noah Davis, President and Chief Operating Officer of Panther. "Our goal is to offer a program in all 50 states as each state brings their own complex set of laws. One Exam Prep already offers programs in 22 states, so we are off to a great start."

Further, Panther Biotechnology Inc. has submitted an application to OTCMarkets for trading on the OTCQB. To be eligible for the listing, Panther must be current in its reporting to a US regulatory body and undergo an annual management certification process to verify officers, directors, controlling shareholders and shares outstanding.

"We have made significant progress in executing our business plan but we recognize that many broker dealers will not allow the trading of OTC Pink Sheet Stocks. We have now organized our governance and reporting activities to exceed OTCQB standards with a continued endeavor to offer more transparency to our shareholders and believe that this will not only reward our current but also our future shareholders with more confidence and liquidity," stated Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer of Panther. "We believe that upgrading our current trading exchange will instill improved investor confidence through verified information, deliver confirmation that the Company Profile displayed on is current and complete, offer greater access to information for investors through the OTC Disclosure & News Service, as well as be subject to annual management certification."

About Brown Technical Media Corp.

Brown Technical Media Corp. is the only online aggregator of e-learning and training content, exam preparation, testing, certification, continuing education, compliance and career advancement tools for engineers, tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions. From our Corporate Headquarters in Houston, Texas, Brown is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the marketplace of thousands of disparate companies by acquiring smaller companies in the areas of our expertise and organically growing revenue through synergies. Brown serves customers in engineering firms, electrical contractors, fabricators, plumbing contractors, pipe fitters, riggers, and qc firms and is aggressively expanding into additional industries offering the full chain of training, certification and continuing education. Brown is changing the landscape for small and medium sized businesses by providing consistent, high quality online training usually only available to enterprise companies serving hundreds of thousands of customers with an established and proven online marketing platform delivering products via e-learning, print and digital media.

About Panther Biotechnology Inc.

Panther Biotechnology, Inc. has been an entity focused on the acquisition and development of enhanced therapeutics for the treatment of neoplastic, autoimmune and antiviral disorders for the last two years. Panther has recently merged with Brown Technical Media Corp. Panther will continue its regulatory effort with the goal of seeking a partner or financing for its anticipated phase 2a study of Transferrin Doxorubicin and will focus its efforts on growing its revenues in the e-learning and training content, exam preparation, testing, certification, continuing education, compliance and career advancement tools for engineers, tradesman and technical experts in a wide variety of professions.

