Pöyry awarded implementation engineering assignment for board machine project in Sweden

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 15 December 2016 at 12:00 pm (EET)
BillerudKorsnäs has awarded Pöyry with the detailed mill engineering services
assignment for the new board machine project in their production site in Gruvön,
Sweden. The assignment includes detail engineering services for all disciplines
as well as field engineering, to be carried out between 2016 and Q1/2019. The
total investment cost is 5.7 billion SEK including the construction of a new
board machine at the Gruvön production site and rebuilds in the existing pulp
mill.
BillerudKorsnäs is a leading supplier of renewable fibre-based packaging
materials and solutions, and is one of the world leaders in liquid packaging
board and other virgin fibre cartonboard. Smart packaging solutions can reduce
dependence on fossil fuels, reduce climate impact and littering, and also
increase food safety. Demand for sustainable solutions is growing around the
world as increasing numbers of brand owners, food retailers and consumers make
conscious choices. The new machine will become one of the most cost efficient in
the world with a capacity of approximately 550 000 t/a of liquid packaging
board, cartonboard, food service board and liner. Pöyry has been involved in all
the pre-project engineering phases since 2014 to develop the investment plan
into a viable technical concept together with BillerudKorsnäs.
"This investment is the biggest in the history of BillerudKorsnäs and gives us a
solid foundation for continuing to challenge conventional packaging for a
sustainable future. We like big challenges like this project and we make sure to
have the best possible partners when undertaking such tasks. That is why we are
happy for a continued partnership with Pöyry," says Ulf Eliasson, Senior Vice
President Consumer Board and Project owner at BillerudKorsnäs.
"We are proud to continue as the selected partner of BillerudKorsnäs with the
investigation and implementation of this strategically important development
opportunity. Our strong competence has enabled BillerudKorsnäs to create the
technical concept for the cost efficient and technically high-class investment.
The basis for success is the mutual trust between the project teams of
BillerudKorsnäs and Pöyry," says Nicholas Oksanen, President of Pöyry's Industry
Business Group.
The value of the order is not disclosed. The order was recognised within the
Industry Business Group order stock in Q4/2016.
PÖYRY PLC
Contact
Nicholas Oksanen
President, Industry Business Group,
Pöyry
Tel: +358 10 33 22294
Johan Ehrnrooth
Vice President, Global Key Accounts
Pöyry
Tel: +358 10 33 22750
Did you know? Pöyry's experts help to deliver over 10,000 successful projects
every year, and have made a significant contribution to 90% of the world's
largest pulp mills.
www.poyry.com/sectors/industry/pulp-paper
About Pöyry
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients
globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in
our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,
underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus
sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an
extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales
in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).
www.poyry.com
