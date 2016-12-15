aap concludes distribution contract with leading US healthcare service provider

aap Implantate AG /

aap concludes distribution contract with leading US healthcare service provider

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Further important progress in the aimed distribution focus on established

markets





aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces the conclusion of a distribution contract

for its LOQTEQ® products with a leading US healthcare service provider.



The contract initially provides for a 12-month pilot phase in which the

contractual partner will sell LOQTEQ® products in a number of selected US

states. If it proves to be successful, distribution will gradually be rolled out

to further states. aap relies on a hybrid distribution strategy in North

America. Distribution takes place both via distribution agents and through

partnerships with global orthopaedic and medical technology companies.



The conclusion of the distribution contract represents further important

progress in the aimed distribution focus on established markets such as North

America, the DACH region and further European countries. The partnership with

this new customer will additionally support the dynamic development in North

America to date and thus contribute to the further planned sales growth in this

strategic core market.







About aap Implantate AG

aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered

in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma

products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the

innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ® and trauma complementary

biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and

screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising



development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and

magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in

surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap

Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and

hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25

countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the

Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more

information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor

relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.



Forward-looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience,

estimates and projections of the management board and currently available

information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and

unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material

differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development

or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could

cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially

different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These

factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking

statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not

assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this

release or to conform them to future events or developments.



For inquiries please contact: aap Implantate AG, Fabian Franke, Investor

Relations, Lorenzweg 5, 12099 Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49 30 7501 9-134, fax: +49 30 7501 9-290, e-mail: f.franke(at)aap.de







More information:

http://www.aap.de



aap Implantate AG

