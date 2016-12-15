(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
aap Implantate AG /
aap concludes distribution contract with leading US healthcare service provider
* Further important progress in the aimed distribution focus on established
markets
aap Implantate AG ("aap") announces the conclusion of a distribution contract
for its LOQTEQ® products with a leading US healthcare service provider.
The contract initially provides for a 12-month pilot phase in which the
contractual partner will sell LOQTEQ® products in a number of selected US
states. If it proves to be successful, distribution will gradually be rolled out
to further states. aap relies on a hybrid distribution strategy in North
America. Distribution takes place both via distribution agents and through
partnerships with global orthopaedic and medical technology companies.
The conclusion of the distribution contract represents further important
progress in the aimed distribution focus on established markets such as North
America, the DACH region and further European countries. The partnership with
this new customer will additionally support the dynamic development in North
America to date and thus contribute to the further planned sales growth in this
strategic core market.
About aap Implantate AG
aap Implantate AG is a globally operating medical device company headquartered
in Berlin, Germany. The company develops, manufactures and markets trauma
products for orthopaedics. The IP protected portfolio includes besides the
innovative anatomical plating system LOQTEQ® and trauma complementary
biomaterials a wide range of cannulated screws as well as standard plates and
screws. Furthermore, aap Implantate AG has an innovation pipeline with promising
development projects as the antibacterial silver coating technology and
magnesium based implants. These technologies address critical problems in
surgery that haven't yet been resolved adequately. In German-speaking Europe aap
Implantate AG directly sells its products to hospitals, buying syndicates and
hospital groups while it uses a broad network of distributors in more than 25
countries at the international level. aap Implantate AG's stock is listed in the
Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA: AAQ.DE). For more
information, please visit www.aap.de, or download the Company's investor
relations app from the Apple's App Store or Google Play.
Forward-looking statement
This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current experience,
estimates and projections of the management board and currently available
information. They are not guarantees of future performance. Various known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material
differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development
or performance of the company and the estimates given here. Many factors could
cause the actual results, performance or achievements of aap to be materially
different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements. These
factors include those discussed in aap's public reports. Forward-looking
statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. aap does not
assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this
release or to conform them to future events or developments.
For inquiries please contact: aap Implantate AG, Fabian Franke, Investor
Relations, Lorenzweg 5, 12099 Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49 30 7501 9-134, fax: +49 30 7501 9-290, e-mail: f.franke(at)aap.de
