Orange Belgium enriches its Internet + TV offer with a mobile application that allows customers to control their TV decoder and manage their recordings

Today Orange is launching its mobile application to offer customers new features

that will further improve their Orange TV experience:



* TV Guide: the application gives a clear overview of the TV guide on mobile

phones and tablets (-30 up to +14 days), which makes it easy to decide what

to see on TV and what needs to be recorded, whether the customer is at home

or not.

* Recording: customers can schedule and/or record programmes via the app or

add a reminder, which is very handy when the customer is not at home. The

app works in 3G/4G and wifi. So no stress should they discover they forgot

to record their favourite TV show. It is easy to manage recording conflicts

or cancel scheduled recordings, or even run a clean-up of the TV decoder's

hard disk.

* Remote control: customers can also use the TV app to completely control the

decoder, even when they're not at home.

* Direct link to social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter

to share precious TV moments.

* The app contains a search engine to find TV shows (with detailed info +

actions like reminder, record.) and a help function for any assistance

needed: mobile app help and TV decoder help.





The Orange TV app is free and available for iOS in the App Store and for Android

in Google Play as of today. The app is called: Orange TV BE.



Premium content for everyone

Cristina Zanchi, Chief Consumer Officer, explains: "Since the launch of Orange

Internet + TV in March 2016, we've continued to enrich our TV content by giving

access to a series of thematic channels without charging any additional fees to



our customers. No need to pay more to enjoy watching premium content, that's our

philosophy. And we'll keep enriching our content over the course of next year.

We are also working on the possibility of watching TV shows live via the Orange

TV application."



Over the past few months, Orange has added several popular channels to its list,

like the option Eleven Sports that includes the channels Eleven and Eleven

Sports (with a value of 10?/month, but Orange offers this for free for all

subscriptions until 31/03/2017) to surprise Orange customers who like to watch

sports channels. Eleven is a 100% football channel that broadcasts all the games

of the best European football leagues. Eleven Sports is dedicated to

international sports.



Orange also added various kids channels like Disney XD, Nickelodeon Junior and

other thematic channels such as: Ushuaïa, National Geographic Wild HD, Fox, SyFy

and Science&vie. In addition, NRJ Hits TV, ZES, Xite and more appear in the TV

guide today. Customers can check on www.orange.be/tvwhich channels have been

added in their region.



Orange Internet + TV, available as of 39?/month for all postpaid customers

(excl. Hummingbird)

With the holidays coming up, Orange launched a special promo campaign for

everyone who signs up for Orange Internet + TV during the month of December.

They'll enjoy Orange Internet + TV at 39?/month for the next 6 months.



About Orange Belgium



Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian

market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary

Orange Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet

and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services

to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+

technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European

and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one

of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow us on

Twitter: (at)pressOrangeBe.



Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen(at)orange.com - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon(at)orange.com - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press(at)orange.be



Investors contact

Siddy Jobe - ir(at)orange.be - +32(0)2 745 80 92







Orange TV App - NL:

http://hugin.info/134974/R/2065490/775366.pdf



Orange TV App - UK:

http://hugin.info/134974/R/2065490/775362.pdf



Orange TV App - FR:

http://hugin.info/134974/R/2065490/775365.pdf







More information:

http://www.orange.be



