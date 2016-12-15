The Lancet publishes FITZROY study results with filgotinib in Crohn's disease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -









Mechelen, Belgium; 12 December 2016 - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG)

reports publication of the Phase 2 study with filgotinib in Crohn's disease in

The Lancet.



"Filgotinib, a selective JAK1 inhibitor, induces clinical remission in patients

with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease: results from the phase II double-blind,

randomized, placebo-controlled FITZROY study," by Dr Severine Vermeire et al.

describes the study design and full results and can be found online at

www.glpg.com/filgotinib.



"Filgotinib could represent the first new oral treatment for CD in many years,

and Phase 3 trials with the compound are underway," said Dr Vermeire. "FITZROY

was the first double-blind, placebo-controlled study to use centrally read

endoscopies to ensure the selective recruitment of patients with active disease

including mucosal ulceration."



The Lancet also publishes an editorial that highlights the Fitzroy study and

results: "There are several strengths in this well-designed trial. The use of a

number of clinical, endoscopic, and biochemical endpoints ensures robustness of

benefit of treatment and provides strong support for further investigation of

this therapeutic mechanism. The requirement of endoscopically active disease at

randomization and use of central readers to adjudicate eligibility and efficacy

increased the clarity in the efficacy signal and reduced the potential of bias,"

said Dr Ashwin Ananthakrishnan in this editorial commentary in the same issue of

The Lancet.



Galapagos and Gilead entered into a global collaboration for the development and

commercialization of filgotinib in inflammatory indications. Gilead initiated

the FINCH Phase 3 study in rheumatoid arthritis in August, the DIVERSITY Phase

3 study in CD in November and the SELECTION Phase 2b/3 program in ulcerative



colitis earlier this month.



Filgotinib is an investigational drug and its efficacy and safety have not been

established.



About the FITZROY study and results

The FITZROY Phase 2 study (174 patients) evaluated filgotinib once-daily versus

placebo in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease and

mucosal ulceration. Patients recruited were either anti-TNF naïve or anti-TNF

failures. The study comprised two parts, each of 10 weeks duration: the first

part investigated the safety and efficacy of filgotinib 200 mg once daily versus

placebo, while the second part of the study investigated continued treatment

through 20 weeks in an observational exploratory design. The FITZROY study

achieved the primary endpoint of clinical remission at 10 weeks: the percentage

of patients achieving a Crohn's Disease Activity Index (CDAI) score below 150

was significantly higher in patients treated with filgotinib versus patients

receiving placebo. Improvement in quality of life, histopathology, endoscopy

assessment and biomarkers of inflammatory activity were also observed at Week

10. Clinical responses were maintained from week 10 to week 20. Non-responders

in the placebo arm from the first 10 weeks received filgotinib 100 mg in the

second 10 weeks and showed improvement in clinical remission during the second

part of the study.



Overall, in the FITZROY study at 20 weeks of treatment, filgotinib demonstrated

a favorable safety profile consistent with the previous DARWIN studies in RA. An

increase in hemoglobin was also observed in FITZROY, without difference between

filgotinib and placebo. No clinically significant changes from baseline in

neutrophils or liver function tests were observed.



For information about the studies with filgotinib in IBD: www.clinicaltrials.gov

For more information about filgotinib: www.glpg.com/filgotinib



About Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company

specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with

novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises a pipeline of Phase 3, Phase 2,

Phase 1, pre-clinical, and discovery programs in cystic fibrosis, inflammation,

fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed

filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective

inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos

is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will

improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service

subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 480 employees, operating from its

Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and

Croatia. More information at www.glpg.com.



Contacts



Investors: Media:



Elizabeth Goodwin Evelyn Fox



VP IR & Corporate Director Communications

Communications +31 6 53 591 999

+1 781 460 1784 communications(at)glpg.com





Paul van der Horst

Director IR & Business

Development

+31 6 53 725 199



ir(at)glpg.com







Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements

regarding the potential activity of filgotinib, the anticipated timing of

clinical studies with filgotinib, and the progression and results of such

studies. Galapagos cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not

guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and

unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual

results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of

Galapagos, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or

future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements

expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if

Galapagos' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the

development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such

forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or

developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences

are the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments,

clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval

requirements (including that data from the ongoing and planned clinical research

programs in rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and/or ulcerative colitis may

not support registration or further development of filgotinib due to safety,

efficacy or other reasons), Galapagos' reliance on collaborations with third

parties (including its collaboration partner for filgotinib, Gilead), and

estimating the commercial potential of Galapagos' product candidates. A further

list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found

in Galapagos' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports,

including in Galapagos' most recent annual report on form 20-F filed with the

SEC and subsequent filings and reports filed by Galapagos with the SEC. Given

these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on

such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as

of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any

obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to

reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in

events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that

may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth

in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or

regulation.



Filgotinib inThe Lancet:

http://hugin.info/133350/R/2065498/775373.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Galapagos NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.glpg.com



PressRelease by

Galapagos NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/15/2016 - 10:30

Language: English

News-ID 513068

Character count: 9001

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Galapagos NV

Stadt: Mechelen





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease