Global I.T Industries Procurement Expenditure Projected to Increase by 17.3% from November 2016-April 2017

Mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase within the IT industry over the next six months (November 2016-April 2017) as a result of rising competition, increased demand for IoT, and addition of new product lines.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 15, 2016: The latest report by Kable has been published on the online repository of Market Research Hub (MRH) which defines the current scenario of the IT industry business and its future growth. The report is titled  IT Industry Business Outlook & Procurement Report November 2016-April 2017 and analyses that building economies including China, India and Brazil are projected to offer significant growth opportunities for the IT industry due to the enhanced investments by companies towards new technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) and big data analytics.



Technology companies are constantly on the leading-edge considering unconventional and innovative ways to meet the demands of the savvy consumers. These innovations and automation have been the drivers of the IT market that has streamlined technologies and also increased security within these components. The respondents are now investing on new product developments which are also surging the competition. As per the report, market uncertainty, rising competition and recruitment of skilled staff have been highlighted as major business concerns for the global IT industry over the next six months. The top three expected key priorities identified by respondents include:



Expansion in current market

New product development

Improved operational efficiency



Some of the developed markets such as the U.S., the U.K. and Germany are identified as significant regions for growth by IT respondents through April 2017. Additionally, the report also provides information that is categorized by region and company type.

Moreover, the report provides information about the organization perspective towards e-procurement which facilitates the business-to-business (B2B) requisitioning, ordering and purchasing of goods and services over the internet. It is one of the key factors because, among all respondents, 52% indicate the acceptance of e-procurement within their organizations at various stages of the procurement process.





With the help of this report, organizations can know about business priorities, supplier price variations, changes in its capital expenditure within the global IT industry. Further in the report, key companies are also listed such as:



Microsoft

Mindtree Ltd.

IBM

ARM Inc.

21Vianet Group

Apple Inc.

SAP

Nuix



Each company is highlighted along with its business strategy in the given period that is also discussed in the report. Through this analysis, the organizations can develop future business expansion plans by knowing the significant growth offered by emerging and developed markets which are properly outlined. Also, they can implement effective price management strategy by viewing supplier price variations highlighted from November 2016 to April 2017.







http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/it-industry-business-outlook-and-procurement-report.html



