TÜV Rheinland Expands European Business in Switzerland

Consulting and quality assurance for the national railway sector / Comprehensive services for the entire lifecycle of power plants / Opening ceremony on January 19, 2017

(PresseBox) - The global testing service provider TÜV Rheinland is expanding its European business and has started business operations in Switzerland. The Swiss subsidiary of TÜV Rheinland, headquartered in Bern, primarily offers services for the railway sector and for the energy and power plants sector throughout the country. The establishment of TÜV Rheinland Schweiz is part of the TÜV Rheinland global strategy for 2020, according to which the company intends to further expand its international business and invest in new markets. ?In many countries around the world, TÜV Rheinland stands for safety in the areas of energy and power plant technology and mobility. With the opening of our location in Bern, we are sending a clear signal with regard to our planned activities in Switzerland,? says Pierre Tempini, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Schweiz.

Consulting, inspections and quality assurance in the railway technology sector

From its new business premises in Bern, TÜV Rheinland offers services for the Swiss railway sector. ?The wear resulting from the interaction between the vehicle and the track causes the Swiss railways costs of CHF 350 million each year. The railway operators intend to significantly reduce these costs. We are consulting them on this and offering quality assurance,? says Jürgen Steingräber, who is responsible for TÜV Rheinland?s railway business in Switzerland.

Consulting for energy and power plant sector

Since back in 2012, TÜV Rheinland specialists have been commissioned with various project tasks by the operator of the Mühleberg nuclear power and have provided advice on the dismantling of the facility. Dismantling of this kind often presents the operator with several challenges. The experience and expertise of all companies and service providers involved in the dismantling is accordingly very important. ?Our experts accompany the entire process of properly dismantling the facility. For example, they inspect the safety areas, support the final shutdown, and prepare dismantling manuals. As well as consulting services, we have also been commissioned with providing quality assurance for the Mühleberg nuclear power plant,? says Torsten Pfalz, who is responsible for the Industrial Services area at TÜV Rheinland Schweiz. In addition, for a number of years TÜV Rheinland has been supporting the operator of the Leibstadt nuclear power plant (Axpo) with the redevelopment of the facility?s control systems.



TÜV Rheinland in Western Europe

In Western Europe, the internationalization of the business of TÜV Rheinland started in the 1970s. In ten countries, from Ireland to Portugal and from the United Kingdom to Italy, TÜV Rheinland employs nearly 1,700 people altogether in Western Europe outside of Germany. The testing services comprise nearly all fields and numerous industries in which the company is also active in Germany. These include industrial testing as well as the testing of management systems, specialized product laboratories or vehicle inspection, with nearly a thousand service stations in France and Spain. In various countries, TÜV Rheinland operates a total of ten laboratory centers for testing the safety of products and materials, for testing the electromagnetic compatibility of electrical products and wireless technologies and for performing chemical analyses.



TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded 140 years ago. The group employs 19,600 people around the globe. Annual turnover is nearly ?1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology, and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, and oversees projects and processes for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, the company operates a global network of approved labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. www.tuv.com





Company information / Profile:

