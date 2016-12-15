Efficient motorized actuator for globe and diaphragm valves

The new GEMÜ eSyDrive motorized actuator sets new standards in the areas of compact design, speed and accuracy

(PresseBox) - GEMÜ has designed this new actuator as a response to increasing requirements in the area of motorized valves, while recognising the current trend in the area of process automation. Pneumatically operated valves are increasingly being replaced with electrical versions.

The development of this new actuator has been based on decades of experience in the area of motorized actuators. GEMÜ already boasts a long-established selection of corresponding products in the areas of linear and quarter turn actuators for globe and diaphragm valves, butterfly valves and ball valves.

Functional principle of the new actuator

Designed on the basis of the hollow shaft principle in conjunction with technology that does not use brushes or sensors, the GEMÜ eSyDrive sets new standards in terms of compact design, reliability and accuracy. The self-locking actuator also offers a high level of reproducibility for positioning and is therefore particularly suitable for use in precise control applications. The Ethernet-based eSy-web interface, in conjunction with an integrated web server, enables the exchange of parametrization and diagnostics data and the networking of several devices.

GEMÜ eSyDrive specifications

After starting initialisation, the actuator automatically adjusts itself to the current process valve, enabling the user to carry out commissioning quickly and easily. If necessary, the user can also make adjustments to the integrated stroke limiter as well as the respective end positions. The power supply for the GEMÜ eSyDrive is ensured via a 24 V DC connection.

Depending on the size, the actuator has an actuating speed of between 2 mm/s and 6 mm/s. A mechanical position indicator and an electrical status and position indicator are integrated as standard. The GEMÜ eSyDrive also features a manual override as standard. A suitable emergency power supply module is optionally available. Customers who wish to use the actuator as a control actuator can rely on a design with an integrated positioner or process controller.



Key applications and availability

Motorized valves are primarily used in areas where the use of compressed air is not desired or possible. Large-scale production plants are cited as examples of such areas, as distribution of compressed air is uneconomical in such facilities. Another example of the areas of use of these valves is mobile or decentralized facilities for drinking water treatment.

The GEMÜ eSyDrive is a linear actuator suitable for open/close and control applications. It can be used both in sterile applications in the pharmaceutical and foodstuff industries and in industrial processes. With its hygienic design and robust construction, featuring a protection class of IP 65, this new actuator is highly versatile.

At launch, the actuator size 2 for diaphragm valves with nominal sizes of between DN 40 and DN 65 and for globe valves with nominal sizes of between DN 32 and DN 100 will be available. The new diaphragm valve will be available under the type GEMÜ 649. The globe valve will be available under the type GEMÜ 549. The product range will be developed successively to cover use in globe and diaphragm valves with a nominal size of between DN 6 and DN 150.



GEMÜ is one of the world's leading manufacturers of valves, measurement and control systems. Over the course of more than 50 years, this globally focused, independent family owned enterprise has established itself in important industrial sectors thanks to its innovative products and customised solutions for process media control. GEMÜ is the world market leader for sterile valve applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Today, the GEMÜ Group employs over 900 employees in Germany and more than 1600 worldwide. Manufacturing is carried out at six manufacturing sites in Germany, Switzerland, China, Brazil, France and the USA. From Germany we coordinate global marketing with 27 subsidiaries and with a large distributor network in more than 50 countries, the GEMÜ Group is active on all five continents. GEMÜ will continue to establish itself in future markets with its international growth strategy.

A broad based modular system and adapted automation components mean that individualised standard products and customised solutions can be combined to make over 400,000 product versions.

Further information can be found at www.gemu-group.com.





Company information / Profile:

