(firmenpresse) - Leading fan store for international fan articles and reseller of official Manchester United custom footwear to share rewards using RewardStream referral platform.



Vancouver BC - December 15, 2016 - RewardStream Solutions Inc., (RewardStream or the Company), (TSX-V: REW and Frankfurt: JL4L, WKN Number A2APX1) a Vancouver, BC-based referral software provider for telecommunications providers, financial institutions and e-Commerce companies, today announced that MegaFanStore has selected the RewardStream SparkTM referral marketing platform for its online store. MegaFanStore offers worldwide delivery of fan articles from soccer clubs, with fan related merchandising products. MegaFanStore is also partnered with the official Manchester United Lifestyle brand and is a reseller of one of the first Manchester United luxury designer footwear brand.



We are very excited to be working with MegaFanStore as they continue to expand their E-Commerce presence worldwide, stated Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. Sports brands have incredibly loyal and active fans, with Manchester United boasting an online following of over 659 million social media fans, making them ideal for a powerful referral program. The MegaFanStore team is establishing a leading market position for fan articles to leverage their unique business concept and expertise in social media marketing. In addition, their strong strategic partnerships with a new football and lifestyle magazine and the Soccer United Credit Card from MasterCard adds tremendous reach for their online store. The whole merchandising market for sport clubs is a booming market in Europe, and revenues from merchandising articles with soccer clubs are exploding. We look forward to a long term partnership that can bring the benefits of our referral platform to their customers and additional lines of business.



MegaFanStore is on online E-Commerce site dedicated to bringing fashion related fan articles like branded footwear and other items to sports fans around the world. The vision is to be the worldwide leading platform for fan articles not only for soccer clubs but also other sport clubs, actors, artists and organizations with merchandising products and a strong fan bases. MegaFanStores strategy leverages their unique expertise in branded social media and work with fan groups around the world to promote the fan products available in their online store - megafanstore.com.





Our customers are huge sports fans, and regularly share their experience with their favorite teams with their friends and family, in social media says Andreas Schmidt, CEO of MegaFanStore. The RewardStream referral marketing platform will make it fast, easy and rewarding for our customers to share the products they love. Soccer fans are the most loyal in the world, with major soccer stars accumulating fan followings that are up to ten times as large as other sports, and we are proud to offer our customers an easier way to share. The power of the RewardStream platform is exactly what we need to commercialize and grow our business.



MegaFanStore customers will be able to make referrals via email, text, messaging, and their preferred social media platform to share branded sportswear with their friends and family, and earn rewards for themselves and their friends. RewardStream facilitates that conversation, tracks the progress to unlock the incentives, and delivers the reward directly to the customer by integrating into the MegaFanStore E-Commerce platform. The referral program will be available in early 2017 for all MegaFanStore customers.





About MegaFanStore

MegaFanStore operates the online platform www.megafanstore.com and is focused on the distribution of fan articles from German and international clubs, music stars, artists, top sports athletes along with "Germany" fan articles. In addition to standard marketing & advertisement, MegaFanStore´s philosophy and key strategy to win followers and potential new customers via social media.



Learn more at:



www.megafanstore.com

www.instagram.com/megafanstore.official/

www.facebook.com/megafanstore/?fref=ts

www.twitter.com/MegaFanStore



About RewardStream Solutions Inc.RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.



For more information contact:



RewardStream Solutions Inc.

Rana Vig, Vice Chairman

Rana.vig(at)rewardstream.com

(604) 282-7572



Rob Goehring, CEO

Rob.goehring(at)rewardstream.com

(877) 692-0040

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.









