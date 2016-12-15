Optymyze Continues Global Expansion, Expands Presence in U.K.

Company Welcomes Andrew Bligh as Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations and CFO; Chris Glass Joins as Sales Director

(firmenpresse) - CHESTER, PA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- , a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, today announced its expanded presence. Addressing the increasing demand for its award-winning sales performance management and sales operations solutions from businesses in the U.K. and throughout the larger Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, Optymyze has extended its footprint in the U.K. and added key experts to its team.

"Optymyze has welcomed new clients seeking to transform how they manage, engage and drive optimal performance from their sales teams while improving sales operations," said Mark Stiffler, CEO of Optymyze. "Given particularly high demand in the U.K. and EMEA, we saw fit to expand our local presence, which enables us to capitalize on new opportunities and provide additional support to our existing clients across the region."

The U.K. expansion follows the company's recent , adding sales and product leadership in Australia. Supporting this growth are two new U.K.-based executives managing company operations in the region: Andrew Bligh as senior vice president, Finance & Operations and CFO, and Chris Glass as sales director, EMEA.

In leading financial operations for Optymyze, leverages his extensive experience in helping tech companies achieve global growth. He most recently served as vice president of Finance, EMEA & APAC for business intelligence and visualization software provider QlikTech, in addition to serving as an advisory board member for Implied Logic Limited. He also held the role of CFO for Xchanging, turning around the business by providing valuable guidance and implementing a new sales strategy. In addition, Bligh has held several high-level finance roles at Cisco Systems and Motorola, working in the U.K., China and Singapore. Bligh holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Durham University and is an ICAEW chartered accountant.

Throughout his career, has been responsible for sales, business development and leadership roles in a diverse range of businesses. He previously spent over a decade at InterCall, holding various leadership positions, including senior director, Unified Communications EMEA. In this capacity, he was responsible for sales and product strategy, achieving 130 percent year-on-year growth, as well as developing the company's alliance strategy. Earlier in his career, Glass served as an e-Business consultant for Microgen, developing solutions that delivered financial and business process improvement to clients. In addition to his professional experience, Glass earned a degree from Royal Agricultural University.

"Key to our success in EMEA is having the best resources in place to lead our growth," commented Stiffler. "We're pleased to welcome Andrew Bligh and Chris Glass to our global team."

Optymyze helps companies improve sales force and sales operations performance with its award-winning enterprise technology platform and business process management services. Optymyze helps companies align sales goals and compensation; efficiently execute sales strategies; drive greater sales results, faster; and gain visibility into sales performance. With Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service, clients turn sales operations into a strategic business advantage through agility, innovation and continuous improvement.

