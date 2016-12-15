Monster Digital, Inc. Exhibits Broad Product Portfolio at CES 2017

Featuring Virtual Reality (VR), Targeting the High Growth Action Sports Camera Market

(firmenpresse) - SIMI VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Monster Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSDI) ("Monster Digital" or the "Company"), which develops, markets and distributes Monster Digital® branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications, today announced that it will be featuring its broad line of action sports cameras at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV on January 5-8, 2017. Monster Digital will be teamed with Monster Products in Booth Number 12401, located in the Central Hall, Tech East section.

Interim President Jonathan Clark commented, "We are excited to showcase our growing product line at the high-profile CES event in Las Vegas. This historically well attended show is a great opportunity to expand our reach into the high growth action sports camera market as we present our premium products to our customers and the many prospects that will be attending the show. Our product presentations will include our recently launched Monster Vision 360 VR camera, Monster VR Goggles, and high resolution Vision 1080p+ camera as well as our entry-level cost-competitive 720 sports action camera. We look forward to meeting with our customers and partners at the event, as we highlight our competitive offerings."

CES is the world's largest gathering event in consumer technologies, with over 165,000 attendees from 150 countries. For over 50 years, CES has also been seen as the launch pad to the market place for innovative technologies.

Monster Digital develops, markets and distributes Monster branded products for use in high-performance consumer electronics, mobile products and computing applications. The Company designs and engineers premium action sports cameras and accessories, in addition to advanced data storage and memory products for professionals and consumers.

Monster and Monster Digital are registered trademarks of Monster Products, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

For more information about the Company, please visit .

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the existing and anticipated closings of the placement. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Monster Digital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Monster Digital has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2016, (Registration No. 333-207938). Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

