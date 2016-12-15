Best Selling Makeup Organizer Announces New Website In Development

Cosmopolitan Collection announced this week that a new website is in development for their top selling acrylic makeup organizer.

(firmenpresse) - For nearly two years, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer has been sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The company has seen a steady increase in sales and grown a very loyal customer base. Today the company announced that a new website for their [clear makeup organizer](https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G) is in development.



"Amazon.com has been a fantastic selling source for our product," said Cosmopolitan Collection spokesman Rob Bowser. "We have reached customers all over the world, customers who have been loyal, great customers. They have left us feedback about our product and shared our product with friends and family. We are now ready to take this web presence a step further. At this time, a new website for our acrylic makeup organizer is in development. Amazon.com will remain our exclusive selling partner, as our goals for the website is for it to be an information source for customers. We want a space where customers can share ideas, photos, stories....ways that our product has touched their lives, made things easier for them, and new and creative uses for our product. We cannot wait to see what customers come up with."



The Cosmopolitan Collection collection cosmetic storage unit is made of a clear, durable acrylic that is scratch-resistant and easy to clean. Customers have shared stories of using the organizer to hold everything from craft or sewing supplies to hardware such as nails and screws or office supplies as well as [cosmetic storage.](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1tg1Jk9uce6FT5Svg-Kx7JWelhyKWgaOTTYiXZ_5oPN0/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=60000&slide=id.p) The organizer is sold in two pieces that can be used stacked as a single unit, or be used separated in two locations. Contained in the organizers are drawers and compartments of varying shapes and sizes, to hold an assortment of different products. Currently priced at $29.99, Cosmopolitan Collection has free shipping available for their makeup storage unit via Amazon.com.





About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





