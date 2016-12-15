       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Popular Play Food Set Offers Free Shipping Via Amazon.com For Holiday Delivery

Mommy Please announced that their top selling play food set is still available with free holiday shipping, and that it can still be received in time for the holidays.

(firmenpresse) - The holidays are just over one week away. As people continue to search for last minute gifts, Mommy Please made a statement reminding customers that their best selling 125-piece play food set is still available with free shipping, and will be received in time for the holidays.

"This is a very busy time of year. People are trying to finish up their holiday gift shopping. Stores are crowded, and in some parts of the country winter weather conditions make shopping in stores difficult," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "We want our customers to know that because our play food set is sold on Amazon.com, there is still time to order it and have it delivered before the holidays."

The Mommy Please play food set is the [#1 play food set](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/product-reviews/B01COI9EAC) on Amazon.com. It is made of BPA-free plastic that is durable, and the toy food is safe for children ages three and over. Over 95 satisfied customers have left reviews of the play food on Amazon.com, with 96% of them writing they liked their toy food product. A recent verified purchaser left a five-star review and said, "I bought this for my friend and her daughter. It was a big hit for her daughter's birthday. The food came as described! I ordered last minute, typical me, but it arrived on time! Thanks so much, Mommy Please!"

Currently priced at $23.97, the Mommy Please play food set is a great value gift for children that will not only be fun but also help them learn about how to make healthy food choices. Some of the play food pieces have nutritional information or fun food facts printed to help children learn.

Typically the Amazon.com free two-day shipping is reserved exclusively for the Prime customers, but for the next few days, it is offered on all purchases, to ensure the items are received for the holidays. Mommy Please reminds customers to that this [free holiday shipping](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1vWVwMX3Hh497HCuYetaw9fqdpJydtLS6jbulZL-l0Gk/pub?start=false&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) is available for a very limited time.



About Mommy Please "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."



