Best Selling Gel Pen Set To Publish E-Book With Tips For Fun Projects

Teddy Shake announced this week that an e-book filled with tips for uses and projects for their 105-piece gel pen set is currently in development.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch last month, the Teddy Shake 105-piece gel set is quickly become the top selling gel pen set on Amazon.com. This week a spokesperson for Teddy Shake announced that a new e-book filled with tips and projects is in development for the pen set.



"We know that our gel pens are the [best gel pens](https://goo.gl/mo10w3) on the market. A significant amount of time has been invested into designing a top-notch pen," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "We realize that not everyone understands the benefits of a gel pen, and what makes gel pens better than a regular ink pen. Our hope is that this e-book/guide will answer some of these questions, and lead a new customer base to try our product."



The Teddy Shake gel pens are perfect for use in adult coloring books, scrapbooks, journals, art projects or anything that would be more fun with some color added to it. The Teddy Shake pen has 60% more ink than the standard gel pens. This means that the pens will last longer and are a better value for customers. The color variety of the gel pens include milky, neon, metallic, and with 105 different color choices, customers are provided with multiple varieties of pens within every color of the rainbow within a single purchase. Not only are the pens non-fading, but they are lead-free and acid-free, making them safe for use by children.



The top selling Teddy Shake gel pens are currently priced at $24.99. For a limited time, Amazon.com is offering [free two-day shipping](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_dy0gybEMYAY3T) on all products, to ensure the pens will be received in time for the holidays.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Date: 12/15/2016

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

Bailey Anderson

Miami, FL, 33131 United States



15/12/2016

Freigabedatum: 15/12/2016



