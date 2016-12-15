Computop and AsiaPay Partner to Enable Retailers to Safely and Effectively Conduct E-Commerce in Asia-Pacific

(firmenpresse) - Bamberg and Hong Kong  December 15, 2016  Computop, a leading payment service provider, and AsiaPay, one of Asia-Pacifics most distinguished payment service providers, today announced their new strategic partnership. The relationship enables retailers to securely process payments in Asia-Pacific through Computops Paygate payment gateway using the payment methods that consumers in the region prefer and trust, helping to positively impact sales and the overall customer experience.



A recent e-Marketer report noted that Asia-Pacific will remain the worlds largest retail e-commerce market, with sales expected to top $1 trillion in 2016 and more than double to $2.725 trillion by 2020. Findings also noted that the region will see the fastest rise in retail e-commerce sales, increasing 31.5% this year. In addition, according to a study by Kantar TNS, Asia-Pacific is leading the world in mobile payment with over half (53%) of connected consumers using their mobile phones to pay for goods or services at the point-of-sale via apps. As such, the Computop and AsiaPay partnership enables retailers to capitalize on the growth opportunity that Asia-Pacific presents.



Expanding business into foreign markets may seem daunting, but working with companies that have a strong foothold in those regions and that understand the payment behaviors and preferences of consumers in those countries is key to retailer success, said Ralf Gladis, CEO of Computop. Through our partnership with AsiaPay, Computop is able to provide merchant customers with the opportunity to take advantage of Asia-Pacific consumers appetite for e-commerce. With Computop Paygate integrated with AsiaPay, retailers benefit from the secure payment options that southeast Asian consumers expect and trust.



We are very honoured to be a strategic partner of Computop, said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. Our company has more than 16 years of experience in credit card processing and international business service, giving us a solid position as a premier e-Payment player in the region. Furthermore, we have a keen understanding of merchants payment requirements in the fast-paced e-commerce business environment. We believe that a strategic cooperation with Computop can help merchants improve their processing efficiency, thereby contributing to their business growth as well as support their global endeavor, he added.





Founded in 2000, AsiaPay offers secure and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks and e-businesses globally. The company offers a variety of card payments, online bank transfers, e- wallets and cash payments across over 16 countries, including Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. It is a certified international 3-D secure vendor for VISA, MasterCard, American Express and JCB.



Computop Paygate is a PCI-certified omnichannel payment platform that provides retailers with secure payment solutions and efficient fraud prevention for international markets. Computop integrated AsiaPay into Paygate to offer merchants a wide range of payment methods in the Asia-Pacific region to support their cross-border and global commerce efforts. Payment methods available on Paygate include Alipay, American Express, JCB, Tenpay and WeChat, along with many other widely-accepted payment options that consumers in these countries use.





