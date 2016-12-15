Bamberg and Hong Kong December 15, 2016 Computop, a leading payment service provider, and AsiaPay, one of Asia-Pacifics most distinguished payment service providers, today announced their new strategic partnership.
(firmenpresse) - Bamberg and Hong Kong December 15, 2016 Computop, a leading payment service provider, and AsiaPay, one of Asia-Pacifics most distinguished payment service providers, today announced their new strategic partnership. The relationship enables retailers to securely process payments in Asia-Pacific through Computops Paygate payment gateway using the payment methods that consumers in the region prefer and trust, helping to positively impact sales and the overall customer experience.
A recent e-Marketer report noted that Asia-Pacific will remain the worlds largest retail e-commerce market, with sales expected to top $1 trillion in 2016 and more than double to $2.725 trillion by 2020. Findings also noted that the region will see the fastest rise in retail e-commerce sales, increasing 31.5% this year. In addition, according to a study by Kantar TNS, Asia-Pacific is leading the world in mobile payment with over half (53%) of connected consumers using their mobile phones to pay for goods or services at the point-of-sale via apps. As such, the Computop and AsiaPay partnership enables retailers to capitalize on the growth opportunity that Asia-Pacific presents.
Expanding business into foreign markets may seem daunting, but working with companies that have a strong foothold in those regions and that understand the payment behaviors and preferences of consumers in those countries is key to retailer success, said Ralf Gladis, CEO of Computop. Through our partnership with AsiaPay, Computop is able to provide merchant customers with the opportunity to take advantage of Asia-Pacific consumers appetite for e-commerce. With Computop Paygate integrated with AsiaPay, retailers benefit from the secure payment options that southeast Asian consumers expect and trust.
We are very honoured to be a strategic partner of Computop, said Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay. Our company has more than 16 years of experience in credit card processing and international business service, giving us a solid position as a premier e-Payment player in the region. Furthermore, we have a keen understanding of merchants payment requirements in the fast-paced e-commerce business environment. We believe that a strategic cooperation with Computop can help merchants improve their processing efficiency, thereby contributing to their business growth as well as support their global endeavor, he added.
Founded in 2000, AsiaPay offers secure and cost-effective electronic payment processing solutions and services to banks and e-businesses globally. The company offers a variety of card payments, online bank transfers, e- wallets and cash payments across over 16 countries, including Hong Kong, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. It is a certified international 3-D secure vendor for VISA, MasterCard, American Express and JCB.
Computop Paygate is a PCI-certified omnichannel payment platform that provides retailers with secure payment solutions and efficient fraud prevention for international markets. Computop integrated AsiaPay into Paygate to offer merchants a wide range of payment methods in the Asia-Pacific region to support their cross-border and global commerce efforts. Payment methods available on Paygate include Alipay, American Express, JCB, Tenpay and WeChat, along with many other widely-accepted payment options that consumers in these countries use.
