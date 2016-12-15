Media Advisory: MP Bittle to announce support for an Ontario manufacturer
ID: 513161
(firmenpresse) - SMITHVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/16 -- Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for FedDev Ontario, will make an announcement in support of manufacturing.
MP Bittle will be available to answer questions from the media, following the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
Contacts: Media Relations Office FedDev Ontario 416-954-6652
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/16 -- National Defence / Canadian Armed ForcesThe Canadian NORAD Region (CANR) is set to kick off the 61st anniversary of tracking Santa's yuletide journey from the North Pole with the naming of escort pi ...
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/16 -- The Government of Canada is committed to negotiating in good faith with bargaining agents to reach agreements that are fair and reasonable for employees and for all Canadian taxpayers.The Government and the ...
OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/09/16 -- Government data is an important resource that can drive innovation, inform businesses, and enhance government accountability.The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, is in Paris, France ...
SALEM, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 12/06/16 -- Approximately 56.7 million or almost 19 percent of the U.S. population live with a disability*, and there is a growing need for additional financial support and security for these individuals to find a better qua ...